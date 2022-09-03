Search icon
Prakash Jha opens up on box office failure of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'stop making films...'

Prakash Jha reacted to the disastrous fate of Laal Singh Chaddha, and he also stated whether the boycott calls have put a dent in the collection.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

Prakash Jha- Laal Singh Chaddha

Aashram director Prakash Jha opened up on the box office failure of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and even shared whether the 'boycott' trend has truly affected the film. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha's box office debacle has shaken the film industry, and a certain section of experts believe that the cancel culture, has caused a major dent in the collection. 

On the contrary, Prakash Jha stated that if a film is good it will work. While promoting his upcoming film Matto Ki Saikil, Jha spoke to the web portal Cinestaan, and he shared that it's a wake-up call for the industry. “They should understand that they are making bakwaas. A film can’t be made only through money, corporates, and paying a high fee to the actors. One needs to write a good story that makes you understand and entertains.” 

READ: Aamir Khan reacts to Sargun Mehta's criticism over his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'aapko samaj...'

Jha continued, “They should make stories that are rooted." He further added, "People from the Hindi industry are speaking in Hindi but what are they making? They are just churning out remakes. If you don’t have a story to tell, stop making films." Prakash further added, "They should work hard and think original as people have become lethargic.” 

The Gangajal director further added the boycott culture has always existed. It's just that people are using social media as a tool of communication. Jha shared his view that how boycott didn't affect LSC. “If Dangal, Lagaan tanked (at the box office), then we could have understood that it happened because of the boycott. But you have made a film that didn't meet with a favourable reception. I am yet to find someone who has said, ‘wow, what a film it was,’” Prakash stated.  

At last, Prakash acknowledged Khan's effort and said, "I agree you have worked and tried hard but when there is no such factor in your content, you can’t say it didn’t do well because of the boycott.” Prakash will next be seen playing the titular character in Matto Ki Saikil. Directed by M Gani, the film will release in cinemas on September 16.

