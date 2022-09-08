Aashram director Prakash Jha targets Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan, other actors for being 'unoriginal'

Prakash Jha- Hrithik Roshan

Aashram director Prakash Jha continues to pinpoint the A-list actors over their choice of projects. After targeting Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Prakash even added Hrithik Roshan to the list. Hrithik will next be seen in the Hindi remake of 2017's hit film Vikram Vedha, and Jha added that actors like him are running after projects, and they're not making originals.

While speaking to Navbharat Times, Jha promoted his upcoming movie Matto Ki Saikil, and stated that the industry has become lethargic, and it's high time they should introspect. While speaking about the choices of A-list actors Prakash suggested, "Hum toh bas copy kar rahe hai... aur gandi copy kar rahe hai. Jitne bhi bade star hai, kya woh Hrithik Roshan ho, Ajay Devgn ho, Akshay Kumar ho, Aamir Khan ho, sab copy kar rahe hai.

He further added that "Unko acting bandh kar deni chaiye. Unko phele dhyaan kahani pe dena chaiye. Unko project pe nahi but kahani pe dena chaiye, aache scripts, aache directors pe dhyaan dena chaiye. Apne aap ko star nahi samaj na chaiye... aur yeh nahi sochna chaiye ki agar maine haa keh diya toh mere 110 crore pake ho gaye." Jha added that if they won't introspect, then they would continue making 5 films in a year, being busy in promoting their films on Kapil Sharma, and other shows. Prakash added that all the calculations will fail if the audience didn't find a connection with the story.

Earlier, Prakash even spoke about the failure of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, and stated that the film tanked due to it's content, and not becuase of boycott. The filmmaker, who is all set to make a comeback on onscreen as an actor in Matto Ki Saikal, told Indiatoday.in in an interview that he's stopped working with A-list actors like while adding that the latter too don't want to work with him.