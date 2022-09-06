Aashram director Prakash Jha reacts to people targeting him for 'hurting Hindu sentiments', says 'if a girl wears..'

File Photo

In a recent interview, Prakash Jha discussed how the present cancel culture in Bollywood. Prakash Jha has reacted to receiving criticism for allegedly offending Hindu emotions with his MX Player series Aashram. After Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, the filmmaker discussed if boycott trends may actually affect a movie by using the examples of Aamir Khan's successful movies, Lagan and Dangal.

Aashram, starring Bobby Deol, centres on the ascent of a Godman who is suspected of deceiving his followers and founding a cult. The show was completely banned by some users on Twitter using the hashtag #BanAashramWebseries. In response, Prakash feels that everyone has the freedom to express oneself.

In a conversation with ETimes, he said, “People have been getting offended with me for years. I have now started saying along with all the fundamental rights which our constitution provides us, right to expression, we should add right to be offended. It should become a fundamental right in India, cause we get offended with everything. If a girl wears jeans we get offended. Somebody puts a tikka or reads a shloka we get offended. Aap ke pass right hai (you have a right) to be offended so don’t be afraid.”

Prakash Jha stated that if a film is good it will work. While promoting his upcoming film Matto Ki Saikil, Jha spoke to the web portal Cinestaan, and he shared that it's a wake-up call for the industry. “They should understand that they are making bakwaas. A film can’t be made only through money, corporates, and paying a high fee to the actors. One needs to write a good story that makes you understand and entertains.”

Prakash will next be seen playing the titular character in Matto Ki Saikil. Directed by M Gani, the film will release in cinemas on September 16.