Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Aashram director Prakash Jha reacts to people targeting him for 'hurting Hindu sentiments', says 'if a girl wears..'

Prakash Jha has reacted to receiving criticism for allegedly offending Hindu emotions with his MX Player series Aashram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 05:27 PM IST

Aashram director Prakash Jha reacts to people targeting him for 'hurting Hindu sentiments', says 'if a girl wears..'
File Photo

In a recent interview, Prakash Jha discussed how the present cancel culture in Bollywood. Prakash Jha has reacted to receiving criticism for allegedly offending Hindu emotions with his MX Player series Aashram. After Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, the filmmaker discussed if boycott trends may actually affect a movie by using the examples of Aamir Khan's successful movies, Lagan and Dangal.

Aashram, starring Bobby Deol, centres on the ascent of a Godman who is suspected of deceiving his followers and founding a cult. The show was completely banned by some users on Twitter using the hashtag #BanAashramWebseries. In response, Prakash feels that everyone has the freedom to express oneself.

In a conversation with ETimes, he said, “People have been getting offended with me for years. I have now started saying along with all the fundamental rights which our constitution provides us, right to expression, we should add right to be offended. It should become a fundamental right in India, cause we get offended with everything. If a girl wears jeans we get offended. Somebody puts a tikka or reads a shloka we get offended. Aap ke pass right hai (you have a right) to be offended so don’t be afraid.”

Also read: Prakash Jha notes Hindi film industry is 'just making remakes', says 'we are respecting glamorous stars...'

Prakash Jha stated that if a film is good it will work. While promoting his upcoming film Matto Ki Saikil, Jha spoke to the web portal Cinestaan, and he shared that it's a wake-up call for the industry. “They should understand that they are making bakwaas. A film can’t be made only through money, corporates, and paying a high fee to the actors. One needs to write a good story that makes you understand and entertains.” 

Prakash will next be seen playing the titular character in Matto Ki Saikil. Directed by M Gani, the film will release in cinemas on September 16.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.