Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta talks about nepotism, says star kids can be 'nasty', get another film after a 'flop'

Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta is currently basking in the success of her web series Aashram 3 in which she stars as Sonia, hired to refine the image of Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala character. The actress, known for sharing her sexy and sensuous photos on social media, has talked about nepotism in Bollywood in a recent interview taking a dig at star kids.

Talking to ETimes, the actress, who made her debut in Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi, said, "At times, I really wish I was from the industry, I know I wouldn't have faced that. When you're from the industry, you could be nasty, you could have given a flop but it would be no big deal because you would still have another film."

Esha even added that how she has met very few genuine people in the Hindi film industry as she said to the same portal, "As someone who's not from the industry, what I can speak for outsiders is that you don't get a shoulder to cry on. And you do not have anyone guiding you the right way. Because from most people that I met, very few were real and genuine."

The actress further continued how her perception of nepotism has changed over the years as she stated that she didn't think that the film industry has not accepted her because she was getting films back to back, and acknowledged that herdebut film Jannat 2 and Rustom co-starring Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz were big hits.



READ | Aashram 3: Bobby Deol reveals he was 'nervous' filming intimate scene with Esha Gupta, says 'she was so...'

Apart from Bobby and Esha, Aashram 3 also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, Anil Rastogi, and Sachin Shroff. On June 3, when the third season came out on MX Player, the show rechristened itself as Ek Badnaam Aashram and even released the teaser of its fourth season.