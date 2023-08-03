Headlines

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

An iconic bungalow on Mumbai's Carter Road was home to three different Bollywood stars. Said to be haunted or cursed, this house saw the rise and fall of all these actors.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Mumbai’s Carter Road is one of the poshest places in the metropolis today. Many film stars call it their home. But in the early days of the Hindi film industry – the 1950s – the place was a smattering of bungalows largely owned by the Parsis and the Anglo-Indian community. Bollywood did not arrive there until much later. But even then, there were two big bungalows that were owned by film personalities. Composer Naushad owned Aashiyana but this is the story of the other bungalow, which has gone by many names over the years, but is popular as Aashirwad.

The story of Aashirwad’s Bollywood connection

The bungalow, then a two-storey sea-facing property, was owned by an Anglo-Indian family. Although the original name of the house is lost in history, the first celebrity owner of it is well known. In the early 1950s, actor Bharat Bhushan bought this property and began the trend of big heroes living on Carter Road. Bharat Bhushan had great success in the 50s with hits like Baiju Bawra, Mirza Ghalib, Gateway of India, and Barsaat Ki Raat. But by the end of the decade, his films began flopping and he went in great debt. After this, he had to forego of the bungalow, which became dilapidated. At this point, stories began to emerge that the bungalow was cursed or haunted and would bring misfortune on anyone who would live in it.

Rajendra Kumar rechristens it Dimple

In the 1960s, up and coming actor Rajendra Kumar was made aware of this bungalow. Because of its condition and the stories around it, it was available for a paltry sum of Rs 60,000. Rajendra Kumar quickly signed a three-film deal with BR Chopra to secure the sum required for the house and moved in here. He named the bungalow Dimple after his daughter. On the advice of friend Manoj Kumar, he got a puja done here to ward off the house’s supposed curse. The house proved to be lucky for the actor as he starred in hit after hit and came to be known as Jubilee Kumar. But just like Bharat Bhushan before him, Rajendra Kumar’s luck turned too. Around 1968-69, his films began failing at the box office and he was in financial strife. As he turned to supporting roles, Rajendra Kumar was forced to sell his beloved house.

Rajesh Khanna and the famous Aashirwad bungalow

In the 70s, the house was bought by another up and coming actor Rajesh Khanna. Pretty soon, Rajesh Khanna was being called the new superstar and was easily the biggest actor in Hindi cinema. He gave a record 17 consecutive hits in the early 70s and became a screen idol. His bungalow, now called Aashirwad, became a tourist attraction in Mumbai, much like Jalsa and Mannat would be decades later. But just like his two predecessors in this house the luck did not last. Rajesh Khanna had the most dramatic fall any Indian actor has had. By the late-70s, his films had stopped working. He had been replaced by Amitabh Bachchan as the numero uno actor in Bollywood, and he was also struggling financially and personally. His wife Dimple left him and took their children along with her, and success also evaded Rajesh Khanna. Things reached a point where he had no work. At this point, Rajesh Khanna began spending more time in his Linking Road office than at Aashirwaad. He did, however, stay in the bungalow till his death more than three decades later.

In 2014, the bungalow was sold to an industrialist for a sum of Rs 90 crore. In February 2016, the new owner demolished the iconic bungalow to build a new property in its place. With this, the house that had been home to three Bollywood stars, ended its journey.

