Aashiqui fame Anu Aggarwal talks about being content with her love life, says 'it is not sex'

Anu Aggarwal recently appeared in a special edition of Indian Idol 13 to celebrate her 1990 film Aashiqui, and in a new interview, she spoke up about her personal life. Anu claimed to be "satisfied" with her romantic life. She continued by saying that "love was fulfilled in a different way" for her. It is not sex, Anu said, and that is not love.

Anu began her modelling career and appeared in the Doordarshan series Isi Bahane. After starring alongside Rahul Roy in the 1990 smash blockbuster Aashiqui, she gained notoriety. Anu had admitted in an interview in November of this year that she had converted to Buddhism in 2001. In a recent interview, she has now spoken up about her personal life.

Anu told Bollywood Life, “Meri aashiqui ko kya ho gaya (What happened to my love life)?... I am a very open person. I have always been an open person. In fact, I had been too open. Talking about love, no one knows what is going to happen in the future..."

She further said, "I get so much love from the kids. It is honest and innocent love. My need for love is fulfilled in a different way. It is not sex... Woh toh kabhi (ka) khatam ho gaya (that ended long ago)... that is not love... The concept of love needs to be revamped. Love can be felt in the smallest of gestures. One does not need to be too vocal or grandiose about it. We need to rethink."

Anu said that her shots from an episode of Indian Idol 13 were removed last month. The celebrity cast, which included singer Kumar Sanu, actors Anu, Rahul Roy, and Deepak Tijori, was present for the Aashiqui-themed episode. Anu claims that the producers of the show edited out instances in which she interacts with the competitors. She claimed to have participated heavily in the program and to have sat next to Rahul and Deepak. Even so, the crew decided to "cut her out of the frame."



