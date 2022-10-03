Aashiqui 3: Rahul Roy reacts to casting of Kartik Aaryan, says 'it will be a huge struggle...'

Aashiqui 3

The OG Aashiqui star Rahul Roy has reacted to Kartik Aaryan taking the cult-romantic franchise ahead with Aashiqui 3. While speaking to a media portal, Roy shared his views on the third instalment of the series directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt.

Rahul was the leading star of the 1990 superhit romantic drama with Anu Aggarwal in the female lead. In this series, the female protagonist plays an important role. The 2013 sequel Aashiqui 2 had Shraddha Kapoor in the lead with Aditya Roy Kapur. Till now, the female actress opposite Aaryan hasn't decided yet, but the film is scheduled to release in 2023.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Rahul stated that although the producer will adapt the film as per the requirement of today's audience, Kartik will struggle to live up to the huge expectations. "The presentation might be innovative and exciting for today’s audience, and I have no doubt about it… It will be a huge struggle for Kartik to live up to." Roy further added that Aaryan is making the right choice and he is a wonderful actor. "Kartik is a wonderful young actor. He has a history of picking the right films. I haven’t spoken with him yet, but I hope to do so soon… The box-office figures are also working in Kartik’s favour, so I wish him all the best in continuing the great franchise,” Rahul added.

On September 5, the official announcement of Aashiqui 3 with Kartik Aaryan broke the internet. Aashiqui was released in 1990 with Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the leading roles. Mahesh Bhatt directed the Nadeem Shravan musical which had chartbuster songs including Nazar Ke Saamne, Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye, Dheere Dheere, Jaane Jigar Jaaneman, and others.

After 23 years, a spiritual sequel Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor was released and the Mohit Suri directorial turned out to be a blockbuster and its memorable soundtrack included songs such as Tum Hi Ho, Sunn Raha Hai, Chahun Main Ya Naa and others composed by Jeet Gannguli, Mithoon, and Ankit Tiwari.



