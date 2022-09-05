Aashiqui 3: Not Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan roped in for Anurag Basu directorial

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan's list of upcoming films continues to grow as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has now signed Aashiqui 3, the third film in the romantic franchise Aashiqui. Anurag Basu will be directing and Pritam will compose the music for the film announced on Monday, September 5. The leading lady hasn't been locked in yet.

Aashiqui was released in 1990 with Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the leading roles. Mahesh Bhatt directed the Nadeem Shravan musical which had chartbuster songs including Nazar Ke Saamne, Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye, Dheere Dheere, Jaane Jigar Jaaneman, and others.

After 23 years, a spiritual sequel Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor was released and the Mohit Suri directorial turned out to be a blockbuster and its memorable soundtrack included songs such as Tum Hi Ho, Sunn Raha Hai, Chahun Main Ya Naa and others composed by Jeet Gannguli, Mithoon, and Ankit Tiwari.

And now, production houses behind both the previous films, T-Series and Vishesh Films have come together for the third film taking forward the franchise forward. The film's release date and the leading lady haven't been announced by the makers yet.

Kartik Aaryan says it's a 'dream come true' for him to lead the upcoming film as he told Variety, "The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching, and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."



Anurag Basu and Pritam, who are known for churning out lovely tunes in their past movies like Jagga Jasoos, Gangster, and Barfi! among others, are collaborating again for Aashiqui 3.