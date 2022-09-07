Search icon
Aashiqui 3: Female lead locked for Kartik Aaryan's film? Director Anurag Basu, T-Series react

"There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3," a part of T-Series' statement read.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Aashiqui 3 team/File photo

Soon after the announcement that actor Kartik Aaryan will be headlining upcoming film Aashiqui 3, some rumours started brewing around the casting of the female lead of this much anticipated third installment of Aashiqui franchise. Several media reports suggested that actress Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Kapoor's were considered for Aashiqui 3.

Now, an official statement by T-Series, co-producers of the project, has put all rumours to rest.

The statement reads as, "There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie. Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Basu too reacted to the rumours of a female lead being finalised for the upcoming film. He told India Forums, "Well, I’ve been also hearing about these rumours. However, honestly, we’re currently at a very nascent stage. We’re currently ideating about various other aspects of film-making. Casting will be locked later on."

On September 5, it was revealed that Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the third installment of the Aashiqui franchise directed by Anurag Basu. After the annoucement, Kartik said in a statement, "The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true! I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Sir and Mukesh Sir for this opportunity. I've been a big fan of Anurag Sir's work and collaborating with him on this one has definitely shaped me in many ways."

Aashiqui in 1990 starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. It told the story of an aspiring singer who meets a beautiful woman unexpectedly in a police station. Its sequel Aashiqui 2, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, was tagged a blockbuster when it was released in 2013.

The musical is jointly produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar. It will have music by Pritam. The team kick-started the collaboration on a positive and spiritual note by seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha during the festivity.

 

