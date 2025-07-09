Aashiq Banaya Aapne trio Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt, Himesh Reshammiya reunite for Gunmaaster G9; fans say 'musical blockbuster loading'

"When we made Aashiq Banaya Aapne, we were young, hungry, and experimental. With Gunmaaster G9, we’re still all of those things but sharper and more evolved. It’s a full-circle moment for me", said director Aditya Datt.

The cameras are set to roll on Gunmaaster G9, a high-octane family action drama that marks the much-anticipated reunion of the Aashiq Banaya Aapne team - lead hero Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt, and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, after nearly two decades. The upcoming film will also feature Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh in the leading roles.

Gunmaaster G9 will see Emraan Hashmi in a never-before-seen action avatar, promising stylized visuals and emotionally charged storytelling that appeals to a wide audience. With Himesh Reshammiya returning to score the music, the much-awaited film is expected to deliver a blockbuster soundtrack that complements its gripping narrative.

As Taran Adarsh shared the announcement video on his social media accounts, fans shared their excitement in the comments section. One of them said, "Musical blockbuster loading", while another added, "Can't wait for epic tracks such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan, Aap Ki Kashish, Dil Nashin Dil Nashin."

EMRAAN HASHMI - ADITYA DATT - HIMESH RESHAMMIYA - DEEPAK MUKUT JOIN FORCES: 'GUNMAASTER G9' ANNOUNCED – SHOOT BEGINS POST MONSOON... The #AashiqBanayaAapne trio – #EmraanHashmi, director #AdityaDatt, and music composer #HimeshReshammiya – reunite after two decades.



Director Aditya Datt, known for Table No. 21, the Commando franchise, and the recent OTT series Bad Cop, sees the film as a full-circle moment. "When we made Aashiq Banaya Aapne, we were young, hungry, and experimental. With Gunmaaster G9, we’re still all of those things but sharper and more evolved. It’s a full-circle moment for me. I’m incredibly grateful to Deepak Mukut for bringing us back together and trusting us with this film", Aditya said.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin in Mumbai post-monsoon, with Uttarakhand schedules to follow shortly thereafter. Gunmaaster G9, slated for a 2026 release, is produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner.

