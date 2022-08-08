Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Aaryan Khan protects dad Shah Rukh Khan after fan holds Pathaan actor's hand for selfie

Shah Rukh Khan came from the front gate wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a white shirt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 05:59 AM IST

Aaryan Khan protects dad Shah Rukh Khan after fan holds Pathaan actor's hand for selfie
Viral Bhayani/Instagram

For his father Shah Rukh Khan and, Aryan Khan acted as a shield at the airport. Along with his sons Aryan and AbRam and manager Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan travelled back to Mumbai. A fan at the airport attempted to hold his hand for a selfie.

Shah Rukh came from the front gate wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a white shirt. AbRam wore a red shirt and black jeans, while Aryan wore a blue shirt and green pants. All three of them wore masks. Someone approached them for a selfie as they were leaving the airport and even attempted to touch Shah Rukh's hand. When the star took a step back, his bodyguards stepped forward. Aryan himself extended an arm to help his father. As photographers yelled out their names and requested shots, the family eventually made their way to the car.

Check out the video here:
 

Shah Rukh had been quite busy filming his numerous movie projects. He has recently finished several days of filming in London for Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki.

Along with Pathaan, which stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Atlee's Jawan, which stars Nayanthara, Shah Rukh also has Dunki starring Taapsee Pannu.

His production Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt released on Friday on Netflix. He tweeted, "Been working the last few days non stop....so needed to indulge in my favourite past time....'the love of my own person' & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just 'mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj," he tweeted.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.