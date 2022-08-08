Aaryan Khan protects dad Shah Rukh Khan after fan holds Pathaan actor's hand for selfie

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

For his father Shah Rukh Khan and, Aryan Khan acted as a shield at the airport. Along with his sons Aryan and AbRam and manager Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan travelled back to Mumbai. A fan at the airport attempted to hold his hand for a selfie.

Shah Rukh came from the front gate wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a white shirt. AbRam wore a red shirt and black jeans, while Aryan wore a blue shirt and green pants. All three of them wore masks. Someone approached them for a selfie as they were leaving the airport and even attempted to touch Shah Rukh's hand. When the star took a step back, his bodyguards stepped forward. Aryan himself extended an arm to help his father. As photographers yelled out their names and requested shots, the family eventually made their way to the car.

Shah Rukh had been quite busy filming his numerous movie projects. He has recently finished several days of filming in London for Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki.

Along with Pathaan, which stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Atlee's Jawan, which stars Nayanthara, Shah Rukh also has Dunki starring Taapsee Pannu.

His production Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt released on Friday on Netflix. He tweeted, "Been working the last few days non stop....so needed to indulge in my favourite past time....'the love of my own person' & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just 'mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj," he tweeted.