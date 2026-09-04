Aaryamann Sethi breaks silence on Samay Raina’s ‘nalle bete’ joke, says ‘he did not mean to hurt me’

Aaryamann Sethi has defended Samay Raina after the comedian’s joke about Archana Puran Singh and her family sparked criticism online.

Archana Puran Singh and her son Aaryamann Sethi have responded to the criticism surrounding Samay Raina’s joke about their family on India’s Got Latent.

The comedian’s remarks about Archana’s laughter and her family drew criticism from some viewers, who called them disrespectful. However, Aaryamann has now defended Samay and said he did not intend to offend or hurt anyone.

In a new YouTube vlog, Aaryamann thanked people who had supported him amid the controversy before explaining why he did not take Samay’s comments seriously.

“I usually don’t say something about all this but I thought we should say something this time just because I feel it’s funny. The joke was also funny because, to be fair, when we vlog, we are at home only, so that’s not wrong and my mother also does laugh for a living.”

He added, “People watching comedy have become too sensitive. It’s a joke.”

‘He did not mean to hurt me or anyone in my family’

Aaryamann further said that he did not believe Samay was trying to insult his family. “First of all, let’s just point this out: it was a joke. And it’s okay. He did not mean to hurt me or anyone in my family,” he added.

Aaryamann also revealed that he shares a good equation with Samay. The two have played paddle together, visited each other’s homes and checked on each other regularly. He said their relationship remains unaffected by the controversy.

Archana says Aaryamann and Samay speak regularly

Archana Puran Singh also addressed the backlash and supported her son’s view of the situation. She revealed that Aaryamann and Samay speak regularly, almost twice a day. Aaryamann said their equation has not changed because of the joke.

He said, “Our relationship is fine and obviously, he is not trying to insult or hurt us. I understand when people say that a line was crossed but honestly, when the person who is the subject and the one who is making the joke… they don’t have a problem, then I don’t think it’s so important for everyone else to get upset.”

What did Samay Raina say about Archana Puran Singh?

The controversy began during Archana’s appearance as a panellist on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent. While introducing her, Samay said he had been a fan of Archana since watching her play Miss Braganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

He then referred to her family vlogs and took a dig at her husband and sons. “I have seen your vlogs; neither does your husband work, nor do your two 'nalle sons'.”

Archana’s sons were seated in the front row at the time. Reacting to the joke, she told them, “I told you guys don't sit in the front row; this is not how you get fame, this is how you get insulted.”

The exchange later circulated widely online, with some viewers criticising Samay’s comments.

Who is Archana Puran Singh’s husband Parmeet Sethi?

Archana Puran Singh is married to actor Parmeet Sethi. Over the years, Parmeet has appeared in several films and television shows.

His filmography includes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Laawaris and Laila Majnu. He has also appeared in shows and series including Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, The Magic of Shiri and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, among others.

The mention of Archana’s husband became part of Samay’s joke during the India’s Got Latent episode, when he referred to her family while discussing their vlogs.

However, Aaryamann’s latest response suggests that the family themselves did not view the comedian’s remarks as a serious personal attack and that his relationship with Samay remains cordial.