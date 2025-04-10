The speculation surrounding a rift within the Babbar family gained more momentum when Prateik officially removed his father's surname and adopted his mother, Smita Patil's name, changing his name to Prateik Smita Patil.

The Babbar family has been embroiled in controversy ever since Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee left his father, Raj Babbar, brother Aarya Babbar, and sister Juhi Babbar out of their wedding festivities. The speculation surrounding a rift within the Babbar family gained more momentum when Prateik officially removed his father's surname and adopted his mother, Smita Patil's name, changing his name to Prateik Smita Patil. Now, amid this, Aarya Babbar, after stating that one cannot simply shed one's identity, has shared a photo with his brother and sister on Instagram, wishing them both on National Siblings Day.

Giving a strong statement in the face of the ongoing controversy, Aarya Babbar shared a happy photo with Prateik and Juhi. He captioned it saying, "Apne to Apne hote hai. PS: Ukhaad lo jo Ukhaadna hai."

Aarya Babbar's post comes just a few days after Prateik, in an interview with the Times of India, stated that he has changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil. "I don't care about the repercussions. All I care about is the way I feel when I hear that name. I need to be wholly and solely associated with my mother (Smita Patil), her name, and her legacy. I don't think any other name needs to taint that legacy, if you understand what I mean. It needs to just be her name and her legacy. That's what I'm striving to be. I'm striving to be like my mother and not like my dad," he said.

When asked to comment on the rift he has with the Babbar family, Prateik said that the situation is complicated and he will talk about it when he feels emotionally prepared to do so.

