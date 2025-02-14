BOLLYWOOD
Aarya Babbar, Prateik Babbar's half-brother, recently shared that none of his family members have been invited to be part of Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's wedding, including their father Raj Babbar and sister Juhi Babbar.
Indian weddings are not only an occasion where two people who love each other get bonded for life; they are also joyous moments when two families build a lifelong bond. Prateik Babbar, Raj Babbar and the late Smita Patil's son, is all set to get married today, to his longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee in a low-key affair. However, it is now being revealed that the actor has not invited his father, actor-politician Raj Babbar, and his side of the family to join the festivities. Aarya Babbar, Prateik Babbar's half-brother, recently shared that none of his family members have been invited to be part of the wedding.
Talking about not getting an invite, Prateik Babbar's half-brother Aarya Babbar shared, "We are not invited as a family. Babbars are not invited. I really believe we are still close. I am not understanding how this has happened. I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone. I give him this benefit of the doubt."
"My mother is the one who made this dysfunctional family into a functional one. Even if you don't wish to call my mother, at least dad should have been called. Life is not less than a film; someone in the house is influencing him. I don't want to think it is Prateik, and I don't think he is like that," Aarya Babbar further added.
Prateik Babbar, who made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na is the only son of the late actress Smita Patil, who tragically passed away due to complications during childbirth. Before marrying Smita Patil, Raj Babbar was married to Nadira. They have two children Aarya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.
Prateik Babbar's marriage to Priya Banerjee is his second one. He was earlier married to longtime partner Sanya Sagar but they parted ways and officially got divorced in January 2023.
READ | Orhan Awatramani aka Orry REVEALS Ananya Panday was 'jealous and insecure' of him after...: 'We had a very big fallout when...'
PM Modi-Trump's new formula: What is MAGA + MIGA = MEGA?
Aarya Babbar REVEALS his family, including father Raj Babbar, is not invited to Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee today: 'Someone in house is influencing him'
Congress calls President's rule in Manipur 'direct admission of failure of BJP governments', demand PM Modi's apology: 'Do you have the courage...'
Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani opens up about criticism over Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding, reveals...
'His hand was over my...': Bigg Boss 18 fame Edin Rose shares SHOCKING casting couch experience
'When filling up friend’s pocket is...': LoP Rahul Gandhi takes 'neeji mamla' jibe at PM Modi after he steers clear of question on Gautam Adani in US
The Diplomat trailer: John Abraham goes to Pakistan to bring 'India's daughter' Sadia Khateeb back, fans says 'India needs this movie'
'Life always gives second chance': Gautam Adani after 18-year-old dies by suicide for failing JEE exam
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry REVEALS Ananya Panday was 'jealous and insecure' of him after...: 'We had a very big fallout when...'
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani talks about Reliance's succession plans, how she looks to raise India's global profile
This superstar fell in love with his on-screen mother, burned himself to save her, then got married; their son is now...
Meet CEO of one of world's biggest IT firms, who will undergo treatment for breast cancer
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps moves Supreme Court over FIRs against him in different states
Superstar Madhubala, despite battling severe illness, married Kishore Kumar at 27, not out of love but because of her anger towards..
I Said I Love You First: Selena Gomez announces surprise new album in collaboration with fiance Benny Blanco, to release on...
After Shark Tank India rejection, Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja reveals he was once thrown out of gym due to...
From khatti dal to smashed avocado: Veteran superstar Zeenat Aman shares wholesome daily diet plan that helps her stay fit at 73
No bank holiday on Eid al-Fitr this year? Know reason behind this
Why this retired govt teacher wants to die? May become first beneficiary of THIS historic order Karnataka
Virat Kohli spotted on phone call during Team India's trophy celebration, netizens react with memes; Watch viral video
Meet Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty’s son, who left Rs 737940 crore Infosys, he is now working for…, his net worth is Rs...
Meet actress who made superhit debut with Rishi Kapoor, quit Bollywood at 33, left India, accused him of...: 'He ruined me...'
Kerala Lottery Result February 14 LIVE: Nirmal NR 419 Friday Lucky Draw at 3 PM, check winner list, agent name
This Valentine's Day gift can be your most expensive ever, rose priced at Rs... its name has a Shakespeare connection
India's biggest OTT platform JioHotstar launched, content to be merged from Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar
Pulwama Attack 6th Anniversary: Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to martyrs, says Modi govt determined to 'destroy' terrorists
India's first film to cross Rs 1 crore, beat ticket sale of Pushpa 2, 3 Idiots; ran for 184 weeks, its not Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, Disco Dancer
After '70-hour work week' remark, 5 statements by Infosys' Narayana Murthy on WFH to coaching classes that took internet by storm
Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed recalls 2017 Champions Trophy win against Virat Kohli-led team, says 'it was indescribable'
Indian doctor claims THIS about paneer, milk, prompts debate on social media, netizens say...
PM Modi concludes 'very substantive' US visit, Donald Trump gifts signed copy of his book, calls PM 'great'
India's Got Latent controversy: Samay Raina's upcoming shows to be attended by police to check if women...? Here's what we know
Meet IAS officer, held key government posts, not Tina Dabi, Pari Bishnoi, her educational qualification is...
Madhubala Biopic shelved? Late superstar's sister, Madhur Bhushan, expresses disappointment with producers for THIS reason: 'We are endlessly...'
India, US set USD 500 billion target for bilateral trade by 2030, says PM Modi after meeting Donald Trump
Every home of THIS town owns a private jet, has unique street names, it is located in...
Elvish Yadav lands in big trouble, gets summoned by NCW for his 'racist' comments on Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang
'Delight to meet Elon Musk's family...': PM Modi after call-on by Tesla CEO accompanied by his kids
GUJ-W vs RCB-W, Match 1 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Meet Riddhima Singh, topped JEE Mains 2025 exam with score of 99.98 percentile, her dream is to..; know her preparation strategy and more
Meet woman, ex-analyst who led German fashion luxury brand, daughter-in-law of India's second-richest...
Meet IAS officer, who cleared UPSC exam after getting inspired by Virat Kohli, her AIR was...
Happy Valentine's Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, quotes to share with your partner
PAK VS NZ Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final live on tv and online in India?
Priyanka Chopra schooled Ranveer Allahbadia for asking THIS personal question on his podcast: 'So you are saying....'
DNA TV Show: World Records in Mahakumbh 2025
Vidya Balan enjoys Sanam Teri Kasam in theatre, pens special note for team: 'Mawra aap kamaal ho'
Meet woman who owns Delhi's most expensive home worth Rs..., not Nita Ambani, Priti Adani
Swara Bhasker on postpartum body shaming, recalls Aishwarya Rai getting trolled after Aaradhya's birth: 'They didn’t spare her, so who the hell am I’
Samay Raina to perform in Mumbai on March 27 amid India's Got Latent controversy
Little girl's adorable dance to 'Khadke Glassy' wins hearts online, WATCH viral video
'Three great weeks, perhaps the best ever...': Donald Trump's post about 'reciprocal tariffs' catches attention
'When you look at his eyes, you get scared': Shikhar Dhawan dissects MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's captaincy styles
'Whole India in one coach’: Viral video shows chaos in first-class train to Mahakumbh, WATCH
Russia's advanced Su-57 fighter jets finds its first buyer, not Pakistan, China, it is...; know what it means for India
GUJ-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Chhaava Movie Review: A groundbreaking epic that redefines the blockbuster experience
Gautam Adani pulls out of BIG Rs 8684 crore power project in THIS country due to...
Group of musicians perform iconic theme of 'Tom & Jerry' but here's a twist! WATCH viral video
Arjun Kapoor enjoys ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora's dance performance, says 'meri bolti band ho chuki hai', actress responds
ICC punishes Shaheen Afridi, two Pakistan stars for doing THIS vs South Africa
President's Rule imposed in Manipur days after N Biren Singh resigns as CM
Ramadan 2025: When will the holy month of Muslims begin in India? Know all details
Good news for India's richest banker, RBI lifts ban on his Rs 392000 crore company, allows it to...
WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Performers list, date, time, venue, live streaming - All you need to know
Meet man, aka coolest grandpa, who still works as actor and model at 89, he is from...
Meet IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam in 2009, now promoted to key post in GOI as...
Honda, Nissan call off Rs 521825 crore merger, the reason is…
Valentine's Day 2025: Why do we celebrate this day? Know here
Meet woman, owner of house worth Rs 1,649 crores, boasts net worth of Rs 24,000 crores, went to jail due to..., her name is...
Ashish Chanchlani is 'not keeping well' amid India's Got Latent controversy, skips hosting Captain America screening: 'Those who are...'
Ne Zha 2: Everything you need to know about the Chinese animated blockbuster
'47' mein wapas jaana chahta hoon...': Influencer mimics how a Pakistani would react to Mahakumbh 2025, leaves netizens in splits
Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter calls her 'evil' on Insta for THIS reason, later deletes post, issues clarification: 'Processing my emotions'
How I Can Make Your Child into an Ivy Leaguer: A Parent’s Guide to Success with Caroline Linger
Meet China’s newest billionaire, who runs bubble tea business, his net worth is Rs...
Top Government Schemes for Farmers, Artisans, and Students You Should Not Miss!
Why did RCB chose Rajat Patidar as captain over Virat Kohli? Team director Mo Bobat explains
Valentine’s Day 2025: Perfect last-minute gifts ideas for your partner
Man who saved Rishabh Pant's life in 2022 car accident, attempts suicide with girlfriend, she dies
FASTag New rule: All you need to know to avoid extra charges from February 17
Meet IAS officer, promoted to super time scale Secretary grade in Uttarakhand, once represented India at..., he is...
Throwback: How did Rohit Sharma propose to Ritika Sajdeh? WATCH viral video
Kerala Lottery Result February 13 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-560 Thursday winner list DECLARED, check here
Did Ram Charan unfollow Allu Arjun after his father took a dig at Game Changer? Here's what we know
Who Are The Top 5 Most Influential Astrologers In India In 2025?
Delhi-NCR schools holiday: Are Delhi, Gurugram, Noida schools closed on Feb 14? Check here
THESE cricketers unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia on social media amid India's Got Latent controversy?
‘Broke in 50 days’: Accenture employee-investor loses Rs 8 lakh in a day, his net worth is Rs…
Microsoft inaugurates new campus in THIS Indian city, plans to hire...
'Absolutely gobsmacked': Kevin Pietersen fumes over England for lack of practice as India clean sweeps ODI series
India's Got Latent row: Mumbai Police record statements of 7, including Apoorva Mukhija; Ranveer Allahbadia likely to appear on…
Did spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora carry Rs 3 lakh Christian Dior bag at Mahakumbh 2025? Check here
Shah Rukh Khan once bought laptop for Aamir Khan but he did not open it for...years because...
New Income Tax Bill 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables the new income tax bill in Lok Sabha
Vivek Agnihotri supports Samay Raina after controversial India's Got Latent episode, questions politicians
Alert for Delhi-NCR travellers! Vehicle breakdown on Noida Expressway to cost you Rs 20,000, details here
Emirates flight attendant's BTS video sparks firing rumours, airline responds, see post here
Anupam Mittal asks Namita Thapar to quit Shark Tank India because...: 'If you're...'
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's family only drink milk of this cow breed every day, it is raised in..., price per litre is Rs..