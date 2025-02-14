Aarya Babbar, Prateik Babbar's half-brother, recently shared that none of his family members have been invited to be part of Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's wedding, including their father Raj Babbar and sister Juhi Babbar.

Indian weddings are not only an occasion where two people who love each other get bonded for life; they are also joyous moments when two families build a lifelong bond. Prateik Babbar, Raj Babbar and the late Smita Patil's son, is all set to get married today, to his longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee in a low-key affair. However, it is now being revealed that the actor has not invited his father, actor-politician Raj Babbar, and his side of the family to join the festivities. Aarya Babbar, Prateik Babbar's half-brother, recently shared that none of his family members have been invited to be part of the wedding.

Talking about not getting an invite, Prateik Babbar's half-brother Aarya Babbar shared, "We are not invited as a family. Babbars are not invited. I really believe we are still close. I am not understanding how this has happened. I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone. I give him this benefit of the doubt."

"My mother is the one who made this dysfunctional family into a functional one. Even if you don't wish to call my mother, at least dad should have been called. Life is not less than a film; someone in the house is influencing him. I don't want to think it is Prateik, and I don't think he is like that," Aarya Babbar further added.

Prateik Babbar, who made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na is the only son of the late actress Smita Patil, who tragically passed away due to complications during childbirth. Before marrying Smita Patil, Raj Babbar was married to Nadira. They have two children Aarya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.

Prateik Babbar's marriage to Priya Banerjee is his second one. He was earlier married to longtime partner Sanya Sagar but they parted ways and officially got divorced in January 2023.

READ | Orhan Awatramani aka Orry REVEALS Ananya Panday was 'jealous and insecure' of him after...: 'We had a very big fallout when...'