In his latest stand-up comedy video, Aarya Babbar mocked the tradition of two marriages in the Babbar family. His father Raj Babbar, sister Juhi Babbar, and step-brother Prateik Babbar have had two marriages.

Prateik Babbar had tied the knot with film producer Sanya Sagar in 2019. They divorced each other in 2023, and Prateik had his second wedding with actress Priya Banerjee on February 14, 2025. The Dum Maaro Dum actor didn't invite his father Raj Babbar and step-siblings Aarya Babbar and Juhi Babbar to his wedding.

Raj Babbar married Nadira Babbar in 1975, and they have two children, Aarya Babbar and Juhi Babbar. In 1983, the seasoned actor and politician wed former actress Smita Patil, who tragically passed away in 1986, before giving birth to their son, Prateik Babbar. Apart from acting, Aarya Babbar is now a stand-up comedian as well.

In his latest stand-up video, Aarya mocked the tradition of two marriages in the Babbar family. He said, "First my father did two marriages, then my sister did two marriages, now my brother has also done two marriages. My pet dog Happy also has two girlfriends. Now, I am also stuck. I don't have problem in marrying again, I can do it tomorrow. But, I am too lazy to go through the complications of a divorce." Aarya Babbar married his girlfriend Jasmine Puri in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in 2016.

Juhi Babbar also had two marriages, first with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar in 2007 and then after her divorce in 2009, she tied the knot with actor Anup Soni in 2011. It was Anup Soni's second marriage too as he was previously married to Ritu Soni from 1999 to 2010. Juhi and Anup became parents to their son Imaan Babbar Soni in 2012.