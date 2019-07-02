Headlines

Bollywood

'Aaramse', Katrina Kaif politely handles an adamant fan who hovered her for a selfie

We got our hands on a video of Katrina Kaif being mobbed by fans for selfies at New Delhi airport on Monday. Check out how the actor handled the situation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 02, 2019, 03:06 PM IST

Celebrities getting surrounded by fans is something which we witness every day. Whenever they step out, they get mobbed by fans who ask them for selfies or have a short conversation as well. But sometimes, fans try to get too close to the celebs making them uncomfortable. Sometimes, celebs lose their calm and yell at the fans while there are some who handle the situation politely which eventually makes them win everyone's hearts.

A similar situation was witnessed by Katrina Kaif recently. The actor who headed to Delhi on Monday was mobbed crazily by a few fans. Out of those people, one person was adamant to click a selfie with Katrina despite being stopped by her bodyguards. Eventually, Katrina had to handle the situation herself and told the fan, "Aaramse. waha se karo", and let him click a selfie with her. Soon after the photo was posted on Instagram, it instantly went viral on the Internet.

Here's how people reacted to the video and gave kudos to Katrina!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina's latest outing was Bharat with Salman Khan which was declared a hit at the box office. The film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic market. 

Currently, the actor is shooting for Sooryavanshi which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and it's their first outing together. With this cop drama, Katrina will be reuniting with Akshay after a decade on the big screen. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

