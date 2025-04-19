'Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, lekin uske baad kya?' Riteish Deshmukh's question left Abhishek Bachchan stunned. Check out his reply.

Over the past year, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been in the news for their divorce rumours. However, amid the gossip, a video of Jr Bachchan is going viral on Instagram, as is shares his thoughts about having a second child with Taal actress after Aaradhya. In 2022, the Dhoom actor featured in 'Case Toh Banta Hai'. Set in a courtroom backdrop, the show is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma as the lawyers and Kusha Kapila as the judge.

A clip from the episode has resurfaced, and it was shared by Aishwarya Rai's fan page. In the video, Riteish teases Abhishek for the family members starting with 'A'. "Amitabh ji, Aishwarya, Aaradhya aur aap Abhishek. Yeh saare ‘A’ letter se shuru hote hain. Toh Jaya aunty aur Shweta ne aisa kya kar liya…" Dostana actor laughs, and then replies, “Yeh unko poochna padega. Lekin ek pratha si bann gayi hai humare parivaar main shayad. Abhishek, Aaradhya…"

Soon, Riteish quickly adds, “Aaradhya ke baad?" Abhishek innocently says, "Nahi abhi agli peedhi jo aayegi tab dekhenge na." Riteish further says, “Utna kaun rukta hai? Jaise Riteish, Riaan, Rahyl (his two sons). Abhishek, Aaradhya…" Abhishek blushes, and then orders Riteish to behave, "Umar ka lihaza kiya karo, Riteish. Main tumse bada hoon." The Masti actor tries to touch Bachchan's feet, acknowledging his seniority.

Watch the video

For the unversed, Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Be Happy. The movie premiered on Prime Video and got positive reviews from the critics. Aishwaraya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan Part II. Mani Ratnam's directorial was released in 2023, and it went on to become one of the biggest hits of Tamil cinema.