After Aardahya Bachchan approached Delhi HC, the court has issued notices to several defendants, including Google, Bollywood Times, and other online platforms.

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of well-known actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has moved to the Delhi High Court to ask for the removal of misleading content online. As reported by Bar and Bench, the court has issued a notice in response to her request for a quick decision on the spread of false information about the 13-year-old.

Legal notices have been issued to several defendants, including Google, Bollywood Times, and other online platforms. The next hearing is set for 17 March. This comes after a previous ruling in April 2023, where the Delhi High Court ordered Google to remove misleading videos that falsely claimed Aaradhya was "critically ill" or had passed away.

In the 2023 proceedings, Justice C Hari Shankar strongly criticised the spread of such content, emphasising that every child deserves dignity and respect. He stated that spreading false information about a minor's health is "completely unacceptable by law."

The court had earlier instructed Google to reveal the identities of those responsible for uploading the misleading content and required that any future deceptive videos be quickly flagged for removal. The central government was also directed to block access to such material, while Google was reminded of its legal obligation to comply with the regulatory framework.