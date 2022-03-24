Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN PHOTO from school goes viral; netizens call her 'cute'

Granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most popular star kids. Her adorable pictures with her parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often go viral on the internet. However, the latest photo doing rounds on social media is the one from her school.

Aaradhya studies at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. In the photo, she can be seen standing in her school uniform with her braids and wearing a face mask as per the Covid-19 protocols. The caption of the photo states that it is from the 2022 Republic Day celebrations at her school. Fans have flooded the comments section applauding the star kid. While one of them wrote, "she is so sincere student", another commented, "she is so cute".

Recently, a video of Aaradhya also went viral on the internet in which she was seen speaking eloquently in Hindi. She was heard explaining how poetry can help someone learn languages easily. Fans even compared her to Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who was one of the legendary poets in Hindi literature, as one Twitter user had commented, "Proved she is the legendary Harivansh Rai Bacchan's great grand daughter. It's not about how she memorized it, but how she understood the meaning of the words and knew well, which words to stress upon, where to punctuate. 'Shabdon ka phenk', is choti si umr mein...ufffff, adbhut."



Though the 10-year old kid has huge fan pages on social media, she often gets trolled too. In December 2021, Abhishek had said in an interview that he can accept those who target him as he is a public figure but targeting Aaradhya is completely unacceptable and he will not tolerate it. "I'm fair game, I am a public figure, that's fine. My daughter is out of bounds to you", the actor had said.