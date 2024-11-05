The Bachchan family has been in the news for the divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwary Rai. Amid all this, a video featuring Aaradhya has gone viral.

The tabloids are filled with the rumours of divorce between Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, and there hasn’t been any statement from the Bachchan family accepting or denying any of it.

Amid all the rumours, many videos have gone viral that bring out various aspects of Bollywood’s first family. One such videos in the trends currently is of Aishwarya and Aaradhya sharing the stage at an event.

In the video, Aaradhya can be seen praising her mother Aishwarya Rai. She says in the video, “Helping the world, helping everyone around us, helping people. What I think she is doing is truly important and truly wonderful, celebrating it with meaningful purpose like it’s truly enriching and fulfilling.”

As the video starts, Aishwarya talks to the gathering and thanks them for coming. She says, "It's my birthday and I am here for my parents, my mother, my father my guarding angel."

The video is from the last year and it is said to be Aaradhya's first public speech. Though some of her school play videos are out on the social media.

Aaradhya has been seen with Aishwarya at various occasions, and the two make a great sight for the shutterbugs as well.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS 2, a period drama in which she was paired opposite Vikram. She has also been a bit more active on the social front and was seen at IIFA 2024.

Her husband Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk. The film will hit the screens in November itself.

