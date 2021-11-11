Headlines

'Aapki kamar pe roti bana le koi': Mallika Sherawat reveals a producer once asked her to do a hot song

Mallika Sherawat narrated incidents from her journey during her conversation with Mandira Bedi in the recent episode of ‘The Love Laugh Live Show'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 04:12 PM IST

Famous Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, who appeared on the talk show ‘The Love Laugh Live Show’ hosted by Mandira Bedi, has opened up about her journey in showbiz. In the recent episode of the show, Mallika, who wore a red saree, looked gorgeous.

The 45-year-old actress narrated some incidents and short stories from her journey during her conversation with Mandira Bedi in the recent episode of ‘The Love Laugh Live Show’. When Mandira asked Mallika, “There’s one producer who told you that he wanted to make a chapati on your belly or fry an egg on your waist.” As soon as Mallika heard the question, she started laughing. Not only did she laugh, but she also confirmed the incident.

The actress then revealed how the producer approached her and said, “Madam ek song sequence hai!” Mallika further added, “in his warped thinking he was like it is a very ‘hot’ song.” After this, the producer pitched the idea to her, he said that the song will be a great hit as she (Mallika) is literally very ‘hot’.

While narrating the incident, the actress quoted what the producer said. Mallika stated, “Aap itni hot hain ki aapki kamar pe main chapati sek sakta hun (You are so hot that I can make a chapati on your waist).”

The ‘Welcome’ actress further shared her reaction to the idea, she called it a ‘weird notion’. Mallika continued, she asked Mandira, “Have you ever heard of anything like that?” Mandira reacted to the actress, she replied, “needless to say it did not happen.” The actress then stated that she immediately rejected the offer and refused to be a part of such songs. She told the producer, “I said no, we are not doing any such thing, no.”

However, Mallika Sherawat found this idea to be very funny and original, meanwhile, Mandira, who found the idea creative and ‘out of the box’, also expressed her agreement.

 

