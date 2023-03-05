Search icon
'Aap Sunny Deol jaise lagte hain': Man fails to recognise actor in hilarious viral video from Gadar 2 shoot

Sunny Deol dropped a video on his Instagram, and it left netizens laughing out loud.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is a nationwide action superstar. Everyone knows him, and his mighty power. But little did Deol know that even he can confuse people with his appearance. 

The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action-drama Gadar 2. On Sunday, Sunny shared a video from his shooting schedule in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. In the video, a villager riding a bullock cart meets the team member of Sunny Deol and interacts with him. 

During their interaction, Sunny Deol appears and interacts with the farmer. The man didn't know he was talking to Sunny, so he tells him, "Aap Sunny Deol jaise lagte hai (you look like Sunny Deol)." The actor laughs and replies, "Ha wohi hoon," and the man gets embarrassed and apologises for not recognizing him. The villager went on to praise Sunny's father Dharmendra's activity on his social media account and says, "Aapke pitaji ke videos dekhta hu (I do watch you father's videos)." This short-but-sweet interaction impresses netizens. Deol shared the video with the caption, "During Gadar shoot in Ahmednagar." 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

As we mentioned earlier, the video impressed netizens and they praised the actor for his humble nature. A user wrote, "Dil bada hai bhaiya ka (Brother has a big heart)." Another user wrote, "Too natural and pure video." 

Speaking about Gadar 2, the film will be the direct sequel to the 2001 blockbuster partition drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Both films are directed by Anil Sharma. Gadar 2 will reprise the original cast of Sunny, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Gadar 2 will release on this year's Independence Day weekend with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. 

