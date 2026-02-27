'Aap mujhe biryani khila dena, main aapko interview dunga': Meet actor who was called 'king of B-grade films', had no money, later became superstar, he is...

What an inspiring journey this veteran superstar had. There was a time when he didn't have money or even a shelter to live in. He depended on people for food. Years later, with his hard work, he went on to become a superstar and a cultural pop icon, who's still relevant.

An actor becomes a superstar not only through the hits they deliver, but also through the influence they leave on the masses. Nowadays, the term superstar is overused, thrown away here and there, losing its relevance with each passing day. Today, we will speak about an actor who is now considered an iconic superstar. However, his journey hasn't been easy. He came from nowhere, saw the worst of days, had no money, no food, no shelter, yet, with his perseverance and dedication towards the craft, he went on to become a star. He carved out a niche for himself despite the dominance of mass superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Vinod Khanna. Do you know who we are referring to?

Mithun Chakraborty: The actor who had seen the worst days before stardom

Hailing from Calcutta, Mithun Chakraborty, born Gouranga Chakraborty, made his debut with the arthouse film Mrigya (1976). Mithun is among the rare actors who won the National Film Award for Best Actor in his debut film. Even after he won the National Award, the boy was hungry, not for work, but for food. Reportedly, he didn't have food for days. When a journalist approached him for an interview, on his National Award win, the first thing Mithun told him was, "Aap mujhe Biryani khila dena, main aapko interview dunga (You buy me biryani, I'll give you an interview)."

Watch Mithun Chakraborty recalling his struggles

When Mithun Chakraborty slept on a footpath

In an interview, the Disco Dancer actor admitted that there were days when he slept on a footpath, on an empty stomach. He said, "I have seen days when I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal would be and where I would go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpath for a lot of days."

Why Mithun Chakraborty was called 'King of B-grade films'

Mithun's films were hits in metro cities. A few of them even tanked at the box office. But a majority of his films were blockbusters in B and C centres (Tier-2, Tier-3). Films like Gunda, Jallad, Dalaal, and several others were massive hits in the interiors of India. Mithun has a massive fan base in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Ooty. Thus, he was called the 'king of B-grade movies', because he held, rather ruled the B and C centres of India, better than any other superstars of the 70s, 80s, and even 90s.