Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan movie review: Vikrant Massey-starrer brings back old-school romance, Shanaya Kapoor shines with impressive debut

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan movie review: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's film has a soul of good-old romantic dramas that we were missing from quite sometime.

Director: Santosh Singh

Star cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, Zain Khan Durrani

Runtime: 2hr 33mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

In the age of OTT revolution and pan-India masala entertainers, a feel-good romantic drama has become a rarity. Love stories were once considered a safe bet in Bollywood. Ever since Mughal-E-Azam, films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Dilwale, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mohabbatein, and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai have left audiences craving heart-touching, soul-stirring romances. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a refreshing change, bringing back the charm of old-school love stories.

The film begins with a train journey from Delhi to Mussoorie, where Jahaan (Vikrant Massey), a visually-challenged aspiring singer, bumps into Saba Shergill (Shanaya Kapoor), an aspiring actor who wears a blindfold to prepare for her dream project. Two strangers meet, and what unfolds is a tale that rekindles the magic of classic romance.

Directed by debutant Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opens on an engaging note. The quirky, heartfelt conversations between Jahaan and Saba instantly draw you in. As the story progresses, the duo gets caught in an unexpected situation — they fight, argue, empathise, and somewhere along the way, romance blossoms. The film reaches a high point by the interval, leaving viewers eager to discover why Jahaan and Saba parted ways, and whether they will reunite.

The second half sees the entry of Zain Khan Durrani as Saba’s boyfriend, adding a new layer of drama. The narrative takes a leap of three years, shifting to Europe as the incomplete love story finds a new backdrop. Jahaan and Saba’s fate remains the emotional core of the film, keeping the audience invested.

The film thrives on the strength of its performances. Vikrant Massey, as expected, is reliable and brings authenticity to his character from the very first frame. Shanaya Kapoor, making a bold choice by playing a character blindfolded for the first hour, delivers a surprisingly mature performance. She effectively conveys pain and longing through her voice and expressions. Her emotional scenes in the second half give her a solid platform to shine. Zain Khan Durrani proves to be a surprising asset, adding significant weight to the drama post-interval.

Santosh Singh makes an impressive debut as a director. Despite a few flat or predictable moments, he handles the genre with sincerity and flair. Vishal Mishra’s music beautifully complements the narrative, enhancing the emotional beats. The chemistry between Vikrant and Shanaya is natural and engaging, making them a pleasant on-screen pair.

On the downside, the film feels slightly stretched in the second half, and certain plot points become predictable. The love triangle could have been explored with more depth and intensity. Overall, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a warm, nostalgic throwback to timeless love stories — a film that will be cherished by die-hard romantics.