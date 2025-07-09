Santosh Singh opens up about his directorial debut Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, why Shanaya Kapoor will be the brightest star kid of recent times, and also reflects on his journey from an AD to directing OTT series and now theatrical release.

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Vikrant Massey-starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The romantic drama based on the literary work of Ruskin Bond also marks the directorial debut of Santosh Singh. Ahead of the release, Santosh joins DNA India, discussing his big break, Shanaya's journey from rejection to the path of stardom.

Santosh Singh on Shanaya Kapoor

Ever since the trailer dropped, several netizens called Shanaya a 'surprise' and 'promising talent'. Ask Santosh about trusting Shanaya with a challenging role, he says, "When I narrated the script, I thought she might not skip it. But she took the role as a challenge. In the very first film, which is a love story, your eyes are covered. It's almost a daunting challenge. Yet she took it, because she also wanted to prove herself. Usne bhi rejection dekha hai. Filmein bandh ho gayi thi. Logo ko laga ki debut hoga ya nahi hoga. So she had gone through all of this. Us mein she decided to take this role, and what she has done is getting appreciated." Santosh calls Shanaya the brightest star kid of recent times, and says, "Yeh rocket hai, bahut upar jayegi."

Watch Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer

Santosh on his journey from AD to director

Santosh has been active in films since 2000, and has worked as 1st AD in films like Drona, Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra. Singh has also directed the acclaimed series Raajneeti and Broken But Beautiful. Ask him to name persons he wants to attribute his success to, he instantly adds, "Ayan Mukherji, Karan Johar, Goldie Behl, I've learnt a lot from them. Even though they were happy with the trailer, and it feels surreal to get their reaction." Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will be released in cinemas on July 11.