Aanand L Rai strongly objects to AI-edited Raanjhanaa, calls it 'deeply disrespectful': 'Nothing short of devastating'

The Raanjhanaa producers Eros International are being rightfully slammed for re-releasing its dubbed Tamil version Ambikapathy with an AI-altered climax having 'a happy ending.' Aanand L Rai has been opposing this decision and has called it "an abject betrayal of everything we built."

The 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa, helmed by Aanand L Rai and starring Dhanush (in his Bollywood debut) and Sonam Kapoor in the leading roles, was also dubbed in Tamil as Ambikapathy. Now, the producers Eros International are re-releasing Ambikapathy on August 1, but they have changed the climax of the original. In the new ending, created with the help of AI, the character of Dhanush won't get killed in a 'happy ending.' However, Eros is rightfully being slammed by several filmmakers for crushing the soul of the film without taking any consent from Rai, who originally envisioned the film 12 years back.

Calling this step as "deeply disrespectful", the filmmaker penned a long note on his Instagram on Thursday, along with a picture of Dhanush and Sonam from the sets of the 2013 film. Rai wrote, "The past three weeks have been surreal, and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done."

Several members from the film fraternity, including Neeraj Pandey, Kabir Khan, Kanika Dhillon, Varun Grover, Renuka Shahane, and Tanuj Garg, have termed the decision as "unethical." Grateful for all the support, the director added, "And yet, in the middle of all this, the support and solidarity from the industry, our audiences, and the larger creative community has reminded me of what Raanjhanaa stood for in the first place - connection, courage, and truth I’m deeply grateful for that."

Stressing his point further, Aanand added, "Let me say this as clearly as I can: I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made. The idea that our work can be taken and modified by a machine, then dressed up as innovation, is deeply disrespectful. To cloak a film’s emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent, is not a creative act. It’s an abject betrayal of everything we built."

"I’m speaking for everyone who helped bring this film to life. The writer, actors, composer, lyricist, editor, technicians, and larger crew. None of us were consulted. None of us were heard. If Raanjhanaa meant something to you, as it did to us, please know that this AI-altered version does not reflect who we were. Nor does it carry the spirit of the film we made", he concluded.

Apart from Dhanush and Sonam, Raanjhanaa also starred Abhay Deol, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Swara Bhaskar in the leading roles. Its heartbreaking climax is what led to its success as the film grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide and became a cult classic. The film's soundtrack by AR Rahman, including the songs Raanjhanaa and Tum Tak, are still popular.

