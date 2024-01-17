Aanand L Rai reveals why he fought with Shah Rukh Khan on Zero sets: 'He is a...'

Anand L Rai recently revealed that he and Shah Rukh Khan would fight on the sets of Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan, hailed as the box office king in 2023, often talks about the challenges he faced during his earlier struggles in the film industry when some of his movies didn't resonate well with audiences.

Recently, he opened up about how trade experts had written him off as an actor during those tough times. One of his notable films that faced disappointment at the box office was Anand L Rai's Zero. Despite a star-studded cast and Shah Rukh portraying a dwarf character for the first time, the film fell short of expectations. Despite the film's commercial outcome, Shah Rukh Khan and Anand L Rai continue to maintain a strong and positive relationship.

On being asked about a substantial budget, Rai said, "I would fight on this. He is a king, and I would think, 'Why so much money?'" In "Zero," SRK portrayed a vertically challenged man, and during production, behind-the-scenes footage revealed that each shot had to be filmed five times to meet the requirements of the visual effects studio. The film was produced by SRK's Red Chillies Productions.

"The making of that one film was like making five movies because we would have to take every shot five times. After Shah Rukh saw me for the first 3-4 days, he told me, 'You don’t stress about anything, I will do it.' I would say, 'Sir, you will get tired,'" Rai recalled. While talking about Shah Rukh’s work ethic, Rai added that a machine could fail, but Shah Rukh does not. “He can give the same shot the same way five times,” Rai added.

The director acknowledged the challenging task they had undertaken and shared that, at one point, he contemplated asking Shah Rukh Khan to change the character. "After a while, I was like, 'You walk as you want,' but he wanted to go ahead and do it. He takes big risks, so what he gets out of it is his own," he said.