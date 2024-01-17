Aanand L Rai reveals why he fought with Shah Rukh Khan on Zero sets: 'He is a...'

Headlines

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Nino Bambino: Weaving a New Narrative - How One Baby Brand is Reshaping India's Love Affair With Cotton

'Who will say no to...': Mohammed Shami's gets candid on T20 World Cup selection query

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

IPL stars who never played for India

7 best films of Vikrant Massey

 8 ways to manage anxiety

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

New Hyundai Creta 2024: ADAS Safety, Redesigned Looks, Price

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma says unlike Adipurush, Telugu films never misrepresented Gods: 'It's the upbringing'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 8400 crore, more than even Salman, Akshay; beat Priyanka, Katrina, Alia

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aanand L Rai reveals why he fought with Shah Rukh Khan on Zero sets: 'He is a...'

Anand L Rai recently revealed that he and Shah Rukh Khan would fight on the sets of Zero.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

article-main
Credit: SRK fanpage/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan, hailed as the box office king in 2023, often talks about the challenges he faced during his earlier struggles in the film industry when some of his movies didn't resonate well with audiences.

Recently, he opened up about how trade experts had written him off as an actor during those tough times. One of his notable films that faced disappointment at the box office was Anand L Rai's Zero. Despite a star-studded cast and Shah Rukh portraying a dwarf character for the first time, the film fell short of expectations. Despite the film's commercial outcome, Shah Rukh Khan and Anand L Rai continue to maintain a strong and positive relationship.

However, in the latest interview with Mashable India, Anand L Rai recently revealed that he and Shah Rukh Khan would fight on the sets of Zero. On being asked about a substantial budget, Rai said, "I would fight on this. He is a king, and I would think, 'Why so much money?'" In "Zero," SRK portrayed a vertically challenged man, and during production, behind-the-scenes footage revealed that each shot had to be filmed five times to meet the requirements of the visual effects studio. The film was produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Productions.

"The making of that one film was like making five movies because we would have to take every shot five times. After Shah Rukh saw me for the first 3-4 days, he told me, 'You don’t stress about anything, I will do it.' I would say, 'Sir, you will get tired,'" Rai recalled. While talking about Shah Rukh’s work ethic, Rai added that a machine could fail, but Shah Rukh does not. “He can give the same shot the same way five times,” Rai added.

The director acknowledged the challenging task they had undertaken and shared that, at one point, he contemplated asking Shah Rukh Khan to change the character. "After a while, I was like, 'You walk as you want,' but he wanted to go ahead and do it. He takes big risks, so what he gets out of it is his own," he said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Remains of 2800-year-old settlement found in PM Modi's village Vadnagar

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Google Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus and other Android users

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 5: Mahesh Babu-starrer all set to enter Rs 100-crore club, mints Rs 11.50 crore

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE