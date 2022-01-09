Aanand L Rai replies to Vicky Kaushal's request to cast him, says 'Tu cast nahi hoga...'

Director Aanand L Rai replied to actor Vicky Kaushal's request about casting him in his next film. Recently Vicky saw Rai's latest directorial 'Atrangi Re,' and he took his views about the film on his social media, and said, ""Kitni pyaari film hai... mazza aa gaya. Sara Ali Khan such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it. Dhanush absolute genius. Akshay Kumar Garda uda diye." The actor praised director Anand L Rai's vision and requested him to sign him next by saying, "Aanand L Rai, cast me in your next film, sir, please."

Now, the director has responded to Vicky's request and he shared Vicky's stories on his Instagram and said, "Thank you mere bhai. Aur tu cast nahi hoga... tu jabhi hoga kahani hoga." So, Aanand confirmed that whenever he will sign him, he will have a significant part of the film.

Well, even Atrangi's Rinku aka Sara Ali Khan shared Vicky's story and she put her request to her director by saying, "Thank you Vicky. Aanand L Rai sir cast me also again with him."

Sara Ali Khan redeemed herself by playing Rinku in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re.' The romantic drama released last year on digital met with positive reception from the masses, and Sara took away most of the accolades. The film has got its audience, and actor Vicky Kaushal is among the admirers.

On the work front, Vicky is busy shooting his next with Sara Ali Khan in Indore, and he will also be seen with Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday in 'Govinda Mera Naam.'

On the work front, Vicky is busy shooting his next with Sara Ali Khan in Indore, and he will also be seen with Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday in 'Govinda Mera Naam.'