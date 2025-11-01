Aanand L Rai on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re: 'I kept revisiting...'

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein is a special project for director Aanand L Rai, and he explained it why.

The upcoming romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, is special for many reasons. The movie marks filmmaker Aanand L Rai's reunion with Dhanush after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

Director Aanand L Rai opened up about his reunion with his favourite star and added, "After our last film, there were emotions we never fully let go of. Dhanush and I kept revisiting that space, what happens to love when innocence fades, when time changes people. Tere Ishk Mein grew from that unfinished thought." Apart from Dhanush, Tere Ishk Mein also reunites Rai with composer A.R. Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil. For Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein isn’t just another love story. It’s a reflection of where he and his characters stand today: older, scarred, and still searching.

Watch the teaser

At its core, Tere Ishk Mein explores the kind of love that refuses to stay neat or defined. It’s about people who love deeply and lose completely, and how that loss shapes who they become. The teaser hints at a film drenched in emotion, the kind that lingers long after the credits roll. With Dhanush’s quiet intensity, Kriti’s strong-headed persona, and A.R. Rahman’s haunting music, Tere Ishk Mein promises to bring back the essence of cinematic romance, one that’s raw, imperfect, and achingly human.

The teaser and title song of the film were released a few weeks back, and it has met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from the moviegoers and critics alike. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, Tere Ishk Mein is 'an A.R. Rahman musical' with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on 28th November 2025.