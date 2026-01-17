FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for RCB and Virat Kohli fans as KSCA gets state government nod to host IPL, international matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

Aanand L Rai lands in major trouble, Eros sued director for Rs 84 crore, slam him to call Tere Ishk Mein 'spirtual sequel' of Raanjhanna

US-Greenland issue: Trump warns NATO withdrawal over acquisition bid; know implications

Indian Crew in Iran: Embassy seeks access to MT Valiant Roar detainees

From Nazz to MC Stan: 5 popular rappers, their popular songs taking over Gen Z

'Playing for your country...': Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on missing out on T20 World Cup squad

Meet UP woman, ‘backbencher’ in school, failed UPSC exam 4 times, later became IAS officer; know her journey

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match in Indore live on TV, online?

Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to Indore camp - Here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Nazz to MC Stan: 5 popular rappers, their popular songs taking over Gen Z

From Nazz to MC Stan: 5 popular rappers, their popular songs taking

'Playing for your country...': Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on missing out on T20 World Cup squad

Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on missing out on T20 World Cup squad

Meet UP woman, ‘backbencher’ in school, failed UPSC exam 4 times, later became IAS officer; know her journey

Meet UP woman, ‘backbencher’ in school, failed UPSC exam 4 times, later became I

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aanand L Rai lands in major trouble, Eros sued director for Rs 84 crore, slam him to call Tere Ishk Mein 'spirtual sequel' of Raanjhanna

As per the reports, Eros filed a lawsuit against Aanand L Rai and his production company, and accused him of purposedly projecting Tere Ishk Mein as a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 07:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aanand L Rai lands in major trouble, Eros sued director for Rs 84 crore, slam him to call Tere Ishk Mein 'spirtual sequel' of Raanjhanna
Tere Ishk Mein, Raanjhanaa
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai made a striking comeback with Tere Ishk Mein, but it's success left Eros International miffed, leading to take legal action against Rai. As Times of India reported, Eros has filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against Aanand and his production company, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP. 

The production company filed a commercial IP suit and a related interim application, alleging trademark infringement, copyright infringement and claimed that the defendants (Rai and associates) deliberately projected Tere Ishk Mein as a ‘spiritual sequel’ to Raanjhanaa without their permission. 

Aanand L Rai’s film Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, was released in November 2025. Whereas Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, also directed by Aanand L Rai, was released in June 2013.

Eros Files Rs 84 Crore Lawsuit Against Aanand L Rai 

As per the TOI report, in his suit, Eros has named several parties and demanded Rs 84 crore in damages. Apart from Aanand L Rai and his production company, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, the other defendants include Super Cassettes Industries (T-Series), writer Himanshu Sharma, and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP. 

According to the complaint, Eros has claimed to be the producer and exclusive owner of all intellectual property rights in Raanjhanaa, which includes copyrights, trademarks, characters, dialogues, as well as prequel, sequel, and remake rights. The suit further mentioned that the defendants misused these rights while marketing Tere Ishk Mein.

When did the controversy begin? 

It all started when Tere Ishk Mein’s teaser was dropped in July 2025. The first asset of the film declared that the story is from the ‘World of Raanjhanaa’. The interim application states that Raanjhanaa's footage, background score and music were also used in Tere Ishk Mein's teaser.

Another major allegation in the lawsuit is the casting of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in Tere Ishk Mein, which is very similar to his character Murari from Raanjhanaa. Eros argued, "Murari, portrayed by Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, in both films, is a sharp-witted friend whose perspective adds conscience to the plot… The Respondents’ unauthorised reproduction and commercial exploitation of these characters… constitute a clear violation of the Applicant’s exclusive rights."

The production company also alleged that the lead character in Tere Ishk Mein, played by Dhanush, is named Shankar, who closely resembles Kundan Shankar from Raanjhanaa. The studio claimed issuing a cease-and-desist notice on July 25, 2025, followed by reminders in September. Although some references were removed from promotional materials, Eros claimed that the film still contained similarities when it was released.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for RCB and Virat Kohli fans as KSCA gets state government nod to host IPL, international matches at Chinnaswamy stadium
Good news for RCB and Virat Kohli fans as KSCA gets state government nod to host
Aanand L Rai lands in major trouble, Eros sued director for Rs 84 crore, slam him to call Tere Ishk Mein 'spirtual sequel' of Raanjhanna
Aanand L Rai sued for Rs 84 crore to call Tere Ishk Mein 'spirtual sequel'
US-Greenland issue: Trump warns NATO withdrawal over acquisition bid; know implications
US-Greenland issue: Trump warns NATO withdrawal over acquisition bid
Indian Crew in Iran: Embassy seeks access to MT Valiant Roar detainees
Indian Crew in Iran: Embassy seeks access to MT Valiant Roar detainees
From Nazz to MC Stan: 5 popular rappers, their popular songs taking over Gen Z
From Nazz to MC Stan: 5 popular rappers, their popular songs taking
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement