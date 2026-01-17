Aanand L Rai lands in major trouble, Eros sued director for Rs 84 crore, slam him to call Tere Ishk Mein 'spirtual sequel' of Raanjhanna

As per the reports, Eros filed a lawsuit against Aanand L Rai and his production company, and accused him of purposedly projecting Tere Ishk Mein as a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai made a striking comeback with Tere Ishk Mein, but it's success left Eros International miffed, leading to take legal action against Rai. As Times of India reported, Eros has filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against Aanand and his production company, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP.

The production company filed a commercial IP suit and a related interim application, alleging trademark infringement, copyright infringement and claimed that the defendants (Rai and associates) deliberately projected Tere Ishk Mein as a ‘spiritual sequel’ to Raanjhanaa without their permission.

Aanand L Rai’s film Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, was released in November 2025. Whereas Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, also directed by Aanand L Rai, was released in June 2013.

Eros Files Rs 84 Crore Lawsuit Against Aanand L Rai

As per the TOI report, in his suit, Eros has named several parties and demanded Rs 84 crore in damages. Apart from Aanand L Rai and his production company, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, the other defendants include Super Cassettes Industries (T-Series), writer Himanshu Sharma, and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP.

According to the complaint, Eros has claimed to be the producer and exclusive owner of all intellectual property rights in Raanjhanaa, which includes copyrights, trademarks, characters, dialogues, as well as prequel, sequel, and remake rights. The suit further mentioned that the defendants misused these rights while marketing Tere Ishk Mein.

When did the controversy begin?

It all started when Tere Ishk Mein’s teaser was dropped in July 2025. The first asset of the film declared that the story is from the ‘World of Raanjhanaa’. The interim application states that Raanjhanaa's footage, background score and music were also used in Tere Ishk Mein's teaser.

Another major allegation in the lawsuit is the casting of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in Tere Ishk Mein, which is very similar to his character Murari from Raanjhanaa. Eros argued, "Murari, portrayed by Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, in both films, is a sharp-witted friend whose perspective adds conscience to the plot… The Respondents’ unauthorised reproduction and commercial exploitation of these characters… constitute a clear violation of the Applicant’s exclusive rights."

The production company also alleged that the lead character in Tere Ishk Mein, played by Dhanush, is named Shankar, who closely resembles Kundan Shankar from Raanjhanaa. The studio claimed issuing a cease-and-desist notice on July 25, 2025, followed by reminders in September. Although some references were removed from promotional materials, Eros claimed that the film still contained similarities when it was released.