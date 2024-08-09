Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Just like IAS officers Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, these sisters also cracked state civil exams, they are from...

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get divorced due to Bachchan family tradition that..

‘Nadeem is like…’: Neeraj Chopra’s mother after javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Just like IAS officers Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, these sisters also cracked state civil exams, they are from...

Just like IAS officers Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, these sisters also cracked state civil exams, they are from...

8 land animals that ace underwater hunting

8 land animals that ace underwater hunting

8 most fearsome birds

8 most fearsome birds

5 amazing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

5 amazing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get divorced due to Bachchan family tradition that..

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get divorced due to Bachchan family tradition that..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Director Aanand L Rai revealed that he was done with the characters of Tanu Weds Manu, but the film's success inspired him to make Tanu Weds Manu Returns. He also revealed important details about Part 3.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 11:42 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'
Aanand L Rai, Tanu Weds Manu Returns
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai confirmed the third instalment of his superhit franchise Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu and even shared when it will happen. Aanand started his career by directing R Madhavan and Kangana in the rom-com Tanu Weds Manu (2011).  The film was released with positive critical and audience reaction. 

In an interview with News18, Aanand confirmed that the third part of Tanu Weds Manu is 'definitely' happening. The Raanjhaana director added, "Tanu Weds Manu is a kind of franchise that demands a part three. The reason being, those characters are so beautiful, and they were played so beautifully by Madhavan and Kangana. Those characters became a little bigger than the story itself." 

The Zero director further revealed that after the first part, he was 'done with the characters' of the film, and didn't plan a sequel until the success of the film. "Tanu Weds Manu was wrapped very well. The story was complete. But the characters were eager to come back. That’s why we were able to create another story." 

Aanand also revealed when the fans can see Tanu Weds Manu 3, "With Tanu Weds Manu Returns, we introduced a new character, Datto. These characters are all asking for a third part. The minute we have a great story—the story that Tanu, Manu, and Datto deserve—we’ll go for it."

On the work front, Aanand's last directorial was Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan. The 2022 film was among the anticipated releases, but it turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Last year he produced the Marathi film Jhimma 2, and it was a superhit. 

Aanand will soon be reuniting with Dhanush after Raanjhaana, bringing another love story with Dhanush Tere Ishk Mein. The film is currently in pre-production and the title of the film was announced in 2023.

Read: This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

Adult website makes lucrative offer to French pole vaulter after 'crotch' incident at Paris Olympics 2024

Adult website makes lucrative offer to French pole vaulter after 'crotch' incident at Paris Olympics 2024

REVEALED: Salary of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, highest salary is of…

REVEALED: Salary of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, highest salary is of…

When Kareena Kapoor talked about Saif Ali Khan's first marriage with Amrita Singh: 'It was just a...'

When Kareena Kapoor talked about Saif Ali Khan's first marriage with Amrita Singh: 'It was just a...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement