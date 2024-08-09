Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Director Aanand L Rai revealed that he was done with the characters of Tanu Weds Manu, but the film's success inspired him to make Tanu Weds Manu Returns. He also revealed important details about Part 3.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai confirmed the third instalment of his superhit franchise Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu and even shared when it will happen. Aanand started his career by directing R Madhavan and Kangana in the rom-com Tanu Weds Manu (2011). The film was released with positive critical and audience reaction.

In an interview with News18, Aanand confirmed that the third part of Tanu Weds Manu is 'definitely' happening. The Raanjhaana director added, "Tanu Weds Manu is a kind of franchise that demands a part three. The reason being, those characters are so beautiful, and they were played so beautifully by Madhavan and Kangana. Those characters became a little bigger than the story itself."

The Zero director further revealed that after the first part, he was 'done with the characters' of the film, and didn't plan a sequel until the success of the film. "Tanu Weds Manu was wrapped very well. The story was complete. But the characters were eager to come back. That’s why we were able to create another story."

Aanand also revealed when the fans can see Tanu Weds Manu 3, "With Tanu Weds Manu Returns, we introduced a new character, Datto. These characters are all asking for a third part. The minute we have a great story—the story that Tanu, Manu, and Datto deserve—we’ll go for it."

On the work front, Aanand's last directorial was Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan. The 2022 film was among the anticipated releases, but it turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Last year he produced the Marathi film Jhimma 2, and it was a superhit.

Aanand will soon be reuniting with Dhanush after Raanjhaana, bringing another love story with Dhanush Tere Ishk Mein. The film is currently in pre-production and the title of the film was announced in 2023.

