Aanand L Rai breaks silence on Sara Ali Khan's age difference with 'Atrangi Re' co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush

Aanand L Rai's next film 'Atrangi Re' featuring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan is an unusual romantic drama. After the trailer release on Wednesday, the director has been facing brickbats over the age difference between the film's leading lady Sara Ali Khan and her co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

While Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, is 26 years old, the 38-year old actor Dhanush's first film came out in 2002 and Akshay Kumar, who began his career in 1991, celebrated his 54th birthday in September this year

The 'Raanjhanaa' director has urged everyone to see the film first before judging it. In an interview to Mid-Day, he explains the reason behind such casting. "Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter,” he said.

He even added that he is not worried as a filmmaker and he doesn't want to make formulaic films. He wants to learn with each of his successes and failures in the industry.

Rai has delivered box-office hits such as 'Tanu Weds Manu: Returns' and 'Raanjhanaa' in the past, whereas his last film 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif in leads was a commercial failure and even garnered negative reviews from critics. 'Atrangi Re' is set for a digital release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.