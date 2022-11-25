Headlines

Aanand L Rai admits going 'wrong ' while directing Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, says 'I failed miserably'

In a recent conversation, Aanand L Rai reacted to the failure of his last directorial, family-drama Raksha Bandhan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 07:24 AM IST

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai admitted he was wrong while making Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. While interacting with PTI, Rai opened up about the failure of his directorial, and said, "When I thought ‘Let me give them something which is more of India’ and ‘let me cater to the audience in the B and C tier cities.' I was wrong in differentiating between the audiences. That’s not my job. I should focus more on the story rather than selecting the audience whom I want to cater to.” 

Calling it "my learning," Rai continued, "We are battling the same thing and trying to find out what story will engage the audience at this moment and in this phase. Post-pandemic we have failed the audience with that. Maybe, I went too smart with Raksha Bandhan. I was trying to put it in a bracket and that’s wrong.”

READ: Raksha Bandhan: Trade experts share why Akshay Kumar's film tanked miserably at box office | Exclusive

Aanand stated that Raksha Bandhan was his fastest film, "But I relished it. I never made this film in a rush. I had fun. But I’m thinking hard about what didn’t work. And I’ve understood that in Raksha Bandhan, the start, middle and ending, the highs and lows, everything was structured. Unfortunately, its emotions were also formatted, which used to work and I thought it would work again. But was I dishonest? No, I was not. I was not living it superficially.”

At last, the director was honest enough to admit that he was much more focused on minting money, and made his own calculations with the film. “There was a strategy which failed. I was always gutsy and never played safe. But I think subconsciously I tried to do that with Raksha Bandhan and I failed miserably. I have learned that I should keep on doing the gutsy work, without thinking of ₹200 crore or ₹300 crore,” Rai stated. 

Before, Raksha Bandhan, Akshay and Aanand L Rai previously collaborated with Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re.

