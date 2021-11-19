Aamna Sharif looks stunning in sexy black bralette, shares jaw-dropping photos

Aamna Sharif, a well-known television actress, is active on social media. She continues to share images with admirers of herself in various outfits on a daily basis. Her appearance is always admired by others. Aamna Sharif recently published photos of herself wearing a black bralette and shorts and fans are going crazy.

The actress can be seen posing on a beach in Dubai in the photos. She also included a video of herself walking on sand.

Take a look-

In some old pics, Aamna chose an orange bikini set with barely-there halter straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline in the style of a monokini. The backless bikini has a front split that separates the bikini top from the high-waisted pants. The celebrity gave a whimsical touch to the bikini by tying it in the back with two knots.

Aamna wore a matching orange translucent coverall with her bikini and even posed for some lovely photos with it. She completed the look with enormous gold hoop earrings and gold-rimmed tinted vintage-style sunglasses. Aamna completed her look with open side-parted locks, a neutral lip tint, flushed cheeks, and luminous skin.

With the web series 'Damaged 3,' Aamna has recently made her digital debut. The television business recognised Aamna thanks to the blockbuster serials 'Kahin To Hoga' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay.' In addition to television, Aamna has appeared in six Bollywood films.