Aamir Khan will work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan only if this condition is met: 'I think we three are...'

Aamir Khan has stated that he, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan will collaborate together if a good story comes with good roles for three for them.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan are regarded as the last three superstars in Hindi film industry. Fans are still waiting from the past 30 years if they will ever be seen together in a film. Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan did bring them together for his directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. But, the three Khans didn't share the screen space in the satirical action comedy drama show that premiered on Netflix this week.

Aamir Khan on what will make him, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan come together for a film

In his latest interview, Aamir shared that they would be willing to work together if a good script comes. Talking to the veteran trade analyst Komal Nahata on his Game Changers podcast, the Dangal actor said, "Salman and Shah Rukh have worked together, Salman and I have collaborated too, but the three of us have not. But I think we are more ready for it than we were earlier. And if a good story comes with good roles for three of us and if we all like it, we will definitely do it. There is no other problem."

When he was further asked if there's a poosibility that the three of them would agree to a same script, Aamir replied, "That’s a 50-50 chance." He also talked about the audience's expectations if they collaborate together as he stated, "That’s an emotion we identify with, Shah Rukh, Salman and I. All three will respect the emotions of the audience."

When have Shah Rukh and Salman, and Salman and Aamir worked together in the past?

Salman and Shah Rukh have worked together in the 1995 reincarnation film Karan Arjun and the 1998 romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The two have also done cameos in their respective films including Tubelight, Zero, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Salman and Aamir have worked together in the 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna. Aamir and Shah Rukh have shared screen for just one scene in the 1993 thriller Pehla Nasha, which was headlined by Deepak Tijori.

