Govinda is a Bollywood superstar who has appeared in more than 165 films after making his debut with Ilzaam (1986). He established himself as a leading actor in the 90s with several super-hit films, including Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Shola Aur Shabnam, Dulhe Raja, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, among others. While Govinda's success faded slowly with time, there are still some Bollywood superstars who are huge fans of his work and try to emulate his comic timing. One of these actors is superstar Aamir Khan.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee recently revealed that Aamir Khan has watched Govinda's film Sandwich three times. He shared that the superstar praised the actor's comic timing in the 2006 film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Anees Bazmee said, "Aamir Khan mujhe mile beech mein. Main bahot bada fan hu. Bahot achche insaan hain. Toh unhone bola 'Anees bhai maine aapki film dekhi Sandwich. Kya film hai. Maine teen baar dekhi'. Maine bola 'Sandwich aapne teen baar dekhi?' (I recently met Aamir Khan, I am his fan. He is a great human being. He told me Anees Bhai, I have watched Sandwich three times. What a film! I shockingly asked, You watched it thrice?)"

Sandwich was a 2006 comedy film starring Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and Mahima Chaudhry. This film was completed in 2003 but was delayed for three years and finally released in 2006. It proved to be a disaster at the box office. The movie was remade in Kannada as Double Decker in 2011 starring Jaggesh.

Govinda was praised for his acting in the film but Sandwich was highly criticised for its cliched story and VFX. Hence, it proved to be a box office failure.

However, Sandwich became a hit when it aired on television. TV audiences appreciated the film for its comic timing and was viewed by many families.

