PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out from WCL semi-final

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Top 20+ heartwarming WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate your bond

'Sometimes distance teaches you...': Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap rekindle relationship less than a month after parting ways

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

Centre's BIG statement on F-35 fighter jets deal with US, says, 'No formal discussions...'

Coolie trailer review: Rajinikanth is back in vintage mass avatar, but lacks stong plot, Aamir Khan looks wasted, War 2 will easily overpower Thalaiva in North

Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025? Report makes BIG claim amidst workload concerns

HAL signs historic Rs 4.77 crore education MoU at Salur Math in MM Hills Karnataka

'Try doing that to Viv Richards': Akash Deep schooled by Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri over Ben Duckett send-off

BOLLYWOOD

Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Aditya Chopra didn't want him because.., Hrithik Roshan was offered film, he rejected it saying..

Director Kunal Kohli revealed that Aditya Chopra wasn't keen to sign Aamir Khan for Fanaa. It only happened after Hrithik Roshan rejected the romantic blockbuster.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 10:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aamir Khan in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Mission Kashmir

    The year 2006 was a remarkable one for Aamir Khan. At the start of the year, he starred in Rang De Basanti, a movie that started a revolution, evoking youth against oppression. Then he starred in the romantic thriller Fanaa. In this film, he was paired opposite Kajol. Directed by Kunal Kohli, Fanaa started as a love story between Rehan (Aamir) and visually-challenged Zooni (Kajol), and later became an espionage drama, with Rehan revealed to be a terrorist, who had used Zooni to plot against India, and create an unrest situation in Delhi. The film was a critical and commercial success, adding another superhit title to Aamir's filmography. In all these years, it seemed like Aamir was destined to lead Fanaa. However, years later, we got to know that the producer of the film, Aditya Chopra, didn't want him. 

    Why did Aditya Chopra not want Aamir in Fanaa? 
     
    Kunal Kohli appeared on the Friday Talkies podcast, where he gave interesting trivia about Fanaa. He said, "Fanaa ki story Adi (Aditya) ke pass thi. I said 'Aamir ke pass chalte hai'. He said, 'Aamir nahi karega, woh abhi kya mood mein hai pata nahi' (Adi (Aditya) had the story of Fanaa. I told him, 'Let's go to Aamir'. He said, 'Aamir won't do it, I don't know what mood he is in right now')". 

    Hrithik Roshan was approached for Fanaa, but he rejected the film

    Kunal further revealed that they approached Hrithik Roshan for Fanaa, but he rejected the movie. "We went to Hrithik. Usne bola Mission Kashmir ke baad, it looks too similar. I don't feel like doing it."

