Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Aditya Chopra didn't want him because.., Hrithik Roshan was offered film, he rejected it saying..

BOLLYWOOD
Director Kunal Kohli revealed that Aditya Chopra wasn't keen to sign Aamir Khan for Fanaa. It only happened after Hrithik Roshan rejected the romantic blockbuster.
The year 2006 was a remarkable one for Aamir Khan. At the start of the year, he starred in Rang De Basanti, a movie that started a revolution, evoking youth against oppression. Then he starred in the romantic thriller Fanaa. In this film, he was paired opposite Kajol. Directed by Kunal Kohli, Fanaa started as a love story between Rehan (Aamir) and visually-challenged Zooni (Kajol), and later became an espionage drama, with Rehan revealed to be a terrorist, who had used Zooni to plot against India, and create an unrest situation in Delhi. The film was a critical and commercial success, adding another superhit title to Aamir's filmography. In all these years, it seemed like Aamir was destined to lead Fanaa. However, years later, we got to know that the producer of the film, Aditya Chopra, didn't want him.
Why did Aditya Chopra not want Aamir in Fanaa?
Kunal Kohli appeared on the Friday Talkies podcast, where he gave interesting trivia about Fanaa. He said, "Fanaa ki story Adi (Aditya) ke pass thi. I said 'Aamir ke pass chalte hai'. He said, 'Aamir nahi karega, woh abhi kya mood mein hai pata nahi' (Adi (Aditya) had the story of Fanaa. I told him, 'Let's go to Aamir'. He said, 'Aamir won't do it, I don't know what mood he is in right now')".
Hrithik Roshan was approached for Fanaa, but he rejected the film
Kunal further revealed that they approached Hrithik Roshan for Fanaa, but he rejected the movie. "We went to Hrithik. Usne bola Mission Kashmir ke baad, it looks too similar. I don't feel like doing it."