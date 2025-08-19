'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
'Aamir Khan was brainwashed by...': Faissal Khan REVEALS real reason behind alleged torture: 'God will punish him'

'Aamir Khan was brainwashed by...': Faissal Khan REVEALS real reason behind alleged torture: 'God will punish him'

Aamri Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, held a press conference, stating that he has cut all ties with the family and also made some shocking statements about the superstar and his siblings.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 12:39 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor Faissal Khan opened up about the alleged torture and injustice that happened to him by his brother Aamir Khan and family. The actor alleged that he was confined in a nursing home by his family and was under forced medication by the doctors. While talking to ANI, the actor said that his brother Aamir Khan was brainwashed by his mother Zeenat Hussain and other family members, which led to a series of alleged torture and injustice with him.

"Aamir was brainwashed. He was brainwashed after listening to everything. When it happened in 2007, he was an adult. So he should have understood that people are instigating him. My mother must have brainwashed Aamir. Nikhat Hegde, Santosh Hegde and Imtiaz, all of them together brainwashed Aamir, and it was his fault that he took a step," said Faissal Khan.

Is Faissal Khan seeking compensation from Aamir Khan?

He alleged that Aamir arranged for a doctor to put him under forced medication. "He brought the police and the doctor because only a powerful person can do all this. So Aamir did wrong with me. So God will give him a reward for that, too. My mother, Nikhat, Santosh Hegde, and Imtiaz -- Aamir took a step in the instigation of all these people," said Faissal Khan. However, Faissal clarified that he won't be imposing any compensation on the actor or filing a defamation suit against him for the alleged torture by Aamir Khan.

Faissal Khan confirms cutting ties with Aamir Khan and family

"We are not going to impose any compensation on him. Nor are we going to punish him. The punishment will be given by God. We will only legally cut ties. Now I have issued a public notice, which is not legal. That is from my side. But we will legally cut these ties. That will be our next step. We will file a writ petition after a month. We will not file a defamation case against him," Faissal Khan added. Earlier on Monday, Faissal Khan issued a notice declaring the severing of all familial and estate ties with his family, including his late father Tahir Husain, mother Zeenat Tahir Husain and brother Aamir Khan.

The actor organised a press conference along with his Advocate, Usman Vanjara. The actor shared that his advocate is also a friend of his father, Tahir Hussain. He added to the claims of Faissal Khan and said that Aamir came under the influence of Santosh Hegde and Nikhat. "Aamir, though, is an intelligent person, makes good films also, but he came under a deliberate impression and listened to them, especially Santosh Hegde and Nikhat," said Advocate Usman Vanjara.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

