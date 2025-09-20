Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'

Interestingly, Aamir Khan wasn't the first choice to play Bhuvan in Ashutosh Gowariker-directed epic sports drama. The filmmaker had first offered the film to Shah Rukh Khan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 04:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aamir Khan recently appeared in a podcast titled Game Changers with the veteran trade analyst Komal Nahta. The superstar discussed about his career and the recent trends in the Hindi film industry in detail. During the rapid fire round, Aamir was even asked which actor from today's generation can play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today.

Without thinking much, the Dangal actor replied, "I would have cast Vicky Kaushal in Lagaan. I think that he has the quality of Bhuvan. He has dignity, inner strength, steadiness and integrity. He reflects all of that very naturally. He’s also a great actor." Aamir took Vicky's name again when Nahata asked him which actor he present-day actor he finds closest to him. "I think Vicky Kaushal. He and I are slightly similar in our energies. I see the same things in him that I see in myself in a lot of ways", he said.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan wasn't the first choice to play Bhuvan in Ashutosh Gowariker-directed epic sports drama. The filmmaker had first offered the film to Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Rediff, when Ashutosh was asked if Shah Rukh would have suited the role of Bhuvan, he said, "Yes. But he would have made a different kind of Bhuvan. See Bhuvan's definitions change - as does the script. It's like a paradigm shift. Every actor imparts his personality to a character - the moment he does something, the character undergoes a bit of change. And when he does it, everything around him changes. So obviously Shah Rukh would have played it differently."

Lagaan became the third and as of now, the last Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, now called the Best International Feature Film, after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay! (1988). The Aamir Khan-starrer received 8 National Awards, a record which still stands unbroken after 25 years.

READ | Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

