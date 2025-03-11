Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in an advertisement, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The filmmaker collaborated with Aamir in Dangal and is directing Ranbir in Ramayana.

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, two of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry, are set to collaborate together for an exciting project. Ranbir's wife and National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt shared details about "the greatest rivalry of the year" and "the ultimate blockbuster" on her Instagram on Tuesday, March 11.

Along with sharing her video and the poster of Aamir and Ranbir's project, the Highway actress wrote, "A battle of the best. Two of my favourite actors against each other. Stay tuned for something very very exciting...more deets coming tomorrow. P.S. I know you’re going to love it as much as I did." Her hashtag revealed that Aamir and Ranbir will be seen together in an advertisement.

This commercial is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, as written in the poster. Nitesh has previously directed Aamir in the 2016 sports drama Dangal, that grossed over Rs 2000 crore worldwide and still remains the highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film also featured Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Tiwari is directing Ranbir in the mythological epic Ramayana, in which the superstar will be seen playing Lord Rama. Sai Pallavi and Yash will be seen as Sita and Ravana in the highly-awaited films. Ramayana is being made in two parts with Part 1 and Part 2 slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respecively.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's next film is Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports drama is directed by RS Prasanna and is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy film Campeones (Champions in English). Though the release date hasn't been announced yet, Sitaare Zameen Par will reportedly release on Christmas 2025.

Before Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Love & War. It also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the leading roles. Though it was planned to release on Christmas 2025, Love & War got postponed and will now arrive in cinemas on March 20, 2026.