Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal rescued from Chennai floods after Cyclone Michaung hits city

Aamir Khan, and Vishnu Vishal have been rescued from the Chennai floods by the fire and fighters department after Cyclone Michaung hit the city.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

Aamir Khan, and Vishnu Vishal have been rescued from the Chennai floods by the fire and fighters department after Cyclone Michaung hit the city. Vishu took to Twitter and shared photos of them in a boat and thanked the rescue team for helping them.

He tweeted, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly."

