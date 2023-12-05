Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal rescued from Chennai floods after Cyclone Michaung hits city

Aamir Khan, and Vishnu Vishal have been rescued from the Chennai floods by the fire and fighters department after Cyclone Michaung hit the city.

Aamir Khan, and Vishnu Vishal have been rescued from the Chennai floods by the fire and fighters department after Cyclone Michaung hit the city. Vishu took to Twitter and shared photos of them in a boat and thanked the rescue team for helping them.

Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly https://t.co/QdoW7zaBuI pic.twitter.com/qyzX73kHmc — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

