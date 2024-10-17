Released in 1992, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar starred Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. It was remade in Telugu in 1999 as Thammudu.

If an actor has a relative in Bollywood, he expects to be seen in a major role. Many times, stars make movies for their relatives and then promote them too. But Aamir Khan is different from such stars. Aamir Khan did not promote even his son the way other stars do nor did he promote any of his relatives. There were two of his relatives who appeared in the same film with him. But for many years the audience did not know who his relatives were.

We are talking about the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. This film took Aamir Khan's career to new heights and proved to be a superhit at the box office. Every star of this film was rewarded for their work with immense fan following and opportunities within the industry. But, there were two artists whom people could not easily recognise. The surprising thing is that both of them were close relatives of Aamir Khan.

One of them was Imran Khan who is Aamir Khan's nephew. Imran Khan played the role of Young Sanjaylal, Aamir Khan's childhood character in the film. And, the other was Faisal Khan who is Aamir Khan's brother. Faisal Khan played the role of a student at Xavier's College in the film.

Released in 1992, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar starred Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. It was remade in Telugu in 1999 as Thammudu which in turn was remade in multiple languages. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, earned Rs 6 crore at the box office.