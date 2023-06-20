Aamir Khan trolled for dressing casually at Karan Deol’s reception, netizens say ‘even gardener dresses better'

Aamir Khan at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Aamir Khan was recently seen attending the star-studded reception of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya on Monday. However, the actor’s dressing style left fans unimpressed who trolled the actor was dressing casually.

On Monday, Viral Bhayani posted a video of Aamir Khan posing for the paps before entering the venue of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding reception. The actor was seen wearing a brown colored Kurta and blue denim and tucked his hair back with a hair band. The actor’s Kurta also had a stain.

Netizens slammed Aamir Khan for wearing ‘simple’ clothes to a reception and also called him out for his dressing sense. One of the comments read, “Is this a way to dress up for a wedding function?” Another wrote, “Zero knowledge about dressing up on auspicious occasions like weddings.” Another user commented, “even my gardener dresses better when he comes to cut the grass. I wouldn’t have allowed this man to enter my kid's wedding reception dressed like that.” Another comment read, “He’s getting shabbier and shabbier. Those harem pants that he wears with slippers are downright embarrassing.” Another wrote, “terribly untidy.”

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya threw a lavish reception with many A-listers attending the function to bless the couple. Other than Aamir Khan, The star-studded reception was attended by Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others. The couple got hitched on June 18 in a Punjabi- style wedding.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha which failed to perform well at the box office. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and was helmed by Advait Chandan. The actor has now taken a break from the big screen after the failure of his movie.

Recently, he was seen at the trailer launch event of the Punjabi movie Carry On Jatta 3 starring Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa. The actor when asked about his comeback at the event, replied that he would do a movie when is ‘emotionally ready.” The actor said, “Today, we should ideally only talk about Carry On Jatta, but since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure.”

