'Aamir Khan took out small chocolate and gave me': Birthday girl Juhi Chawla takes a trip down memory lane

Headlines

Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma says Hollywood's action stars fail before Sunny Deol, says 'inke superhero costume le le toh...'

Haryana violence: Those who caused loss are liable to compensate for it, says CM Khattar

Conjunctivitis: Can wearing dark glasses prevent eye flu from spreading?

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and more; check latest IMD forecast here

Viral video: Deadly snake chokes its opponent with tail in terrifying battle, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma says Hollywood's action stars fail before Sunny Deol, says 'inke superhero costume le le toh...'

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Haryana violence: Those who caused loss are liable to compensate for it, says CM Khattar

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

Masterpieces beyond borders: 10 Beautiful monuments built by Mughals outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma says Hollywood's action stars fail before Sunny Deol, says 'inke superhero costume le le toh...'

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

Aashika Bhatia says Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid don't deserve to win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I have not seen..'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Aamir Khan took out small chocolate and gave me': Birthday girl Juhi Chawla takes a trip down memory lane

During an interaction, Juhi Chawla spoke at length about how she celebrated her birthday back in the 90s on the movie sets.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 03:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's Juhi Chawla's birthday today and the gorgeous actor has turned 52. The actor was crowned Miss India in the year 1984 and has been a part of the film industry for more than three decades now. In these many years, she has been a part of movies in Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu languages. Juhi is popular for her roles in movies namely Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Pratibandh, Bol Radha Bol, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Darr, Daraar, Yes Boss, I Am, Gulaab Gang to name a few.

Now, on the occasion of her birthday, Juhi while talking to Hindustan Times shared an anecdote. She stated, "Once I had thrown a big birthday bash post-Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and the entire industry had turned up. It had its own charm but now I like to celebrate it with my close friends who come to visit me at home."

The actor further said, "Aamir came over to wish me and said, ‘I have got a gift for you’. I was super excited and he took out small chocolate and gave me… I was like what? This is the gift (laughs). It was funny but a sweet memory that remained with me as a special memory."

Juhi shared about birthdays during her childhood saying, "I remember when I was a kid, there would be colourful buntings and balloons put up and my brother would take a pin and burst them. And we would get into a big fight. Every time, the bell would ring, I would rush to the door to open it, welcome my friends and take the gift. I would wish for anything but not a book. After the party, there would be a tiny mountain of gift wrappers created in the room."

Happy Birthday, Juhi Chawla!

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Ajmer villager earned Rs 85 crore revenue selling mobile covers, left high-paying job to start business

Foxconn to set up Rs 1,600 crore mobile component manufacturing facility in this Indian state; details inside

Options Trading for Beginners

Reliance JioBook laptop launching in India today, to be cheaper than an Apple iPhone

Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya to re-release in theatres after 20 years, here's when and where you can watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE