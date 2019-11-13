'Aamir Khan took out small chocolate and gave me': Birthday girl Juhi Chawla takes a trip down memory lane

During an interaction, Juhi Chawla spoke at length about how she celebrated her birthday back in the 90s on the movie sets.

It's Juhi Chawla's birthday today and the gorgeous actor has turned 52. The actor was crowned Miss India in the year 1984 and has been a part of the film industry for more than three decades now. In these many years, she has been a part of movies in Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu languages. Juhi is popular for her roles in movies namely Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Pratibandh, Bol Radha Bol, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Darr, Daraar, Yes Boss, I Am, Gulaab Gang to name a few.

Now, on the occasion of her birthday, Juhi while talking to Hindustan Times shared an anecdote. She stated, "Once I had thrown a big birthday bash post-Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and the entire industry had turned up. It had its own charm but now I like to celebrate it with my close friends who come to visit me at home."

The actor further said, "Aamir came over to wish me and said, ‘I have got a gift for you’. I was super excited and he took out small chocolate and gave me… I was like what? This is the gift (laughs). It was funny but a sweet memory that remained with me as a special memory."

Juhi shared about birthdays during her childhood saying, "I remember when I was a kid, there would be colourful buntings and balloons put up and my brother would take a pin and burst them. And we would get into a big fight. Every time, the bell would ring, I would rush to the door to open it, welcome my friends and take the gift. I would wish for anything but not a book. After the party, there would be a tiny mountain of gift wrappers created in the room."

Happy Birthday, Juhi Chawla!