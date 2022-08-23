Aamir Khan to take 2 month break in US after Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure?

Laal Singh Chaddha/File photo

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha failed miserably at the domestic box office. The superstar had high hopes from the film and reportedly, Laal Singh Chaddha's failure at the box office came as a shock to Aamir Khan who is yet to publicly speak about the film's disastrous performance at the tickets window.

As per a new report, Aamir Khan, who has gone into incognito mode ever since Laal Singh Chaddha was declared as one of the biggest flops of his career, will be taking a two-month break from work and is headed to the US.

Despite releasing on a holiday with an extended 5-day weekend, Laal Singh Chaddha recorded an opening weekend box office collection of Rs 45.83 crore. The film's opening weekend figure was lesser than the opening day numbers of Aamir's last film Thugs of Hindostan. Surely, this came as jolt to the superstar who had been a target of trolls and the #boycottlaalsinghchaddha trend which some believe is the reason why Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha didn't work at the box office.

Meanwhile, a report in Mid-Day states that Aamir Khan will be takign a two-month long break in the US after Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure. A source was quoted telling the publication, "Given his perfectionist streak, Aamir had single-mindedly dedicated the past three years to Advait Chandan's directorial venture. The actor wanted to take some time off before he got consumed by his next project. While the audience's response to 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been heartbreaking, he has taken it in his stride. The actor wants to utilise the next few weeks to negotiate international sector release plans for the 'Forrest Gump' adaptation, while also enjoying the much-deserved break."

Amid Laal Singh Chaddha's dismal performance at the box office, there were also reports that there are no OTT buyers for Aamir Khan's film. A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama that the Dangal star always wanted Netflix as the streaming platform as he wanted the global push for his film. However, after the film flopped, tehre are no takers. A source told the portal, "Aamir started negotiations with a massive figure of Rs. 150 crores citing his box office history and records. If that was not enough, Aamir was also adamant that the film would release on Netflix a whole six months after its theatrical release. Netflix tried its best to get Aamir to relent and lower the cost and time period between the theatrical and OTT release."

"Netflix finally offered a deal at Rs. 50 crores. Aamir continued to pitch the film for Rs. 125 crores, a sum that Netflix felt was over the top for the digital rights. In fact, Aamir was hopeful of a Rs. 300 crore haul at the India box office for Laal Singh Chaddha and was optimistic that Netflix would come back to the negotiation table post-release if the deal did not work out before release. However, Netflix decided not to proceed ahead with the negotiations and backed out", the source concluded telling the entertainment portal.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump headlined by Tom Hanks.The film was released in theatres on August 11.