Aamir Khan to star in a sports drama after Laal Singh Chaddha?

It seems like Aamir Khan has selected his next film after Laal Singh Chaddha, and he will soon star in a sports drama. Khan's upcoming film is an official adaptation of the classic Forest Gump, and it is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Many of his fans have already started speculating about his next, and it seems like Khan has given a solid hint about his next project. Viacom 18 production released a video, where Aamir is playing cricket with a few staff members on a commercial building's terrace. As he hit a shot, Aamir tells the other players, "28 (April) ko main tum logo ko kahani sunane wala hoon bhai," and they all respond "okay sir."

Now, does that video means that Aamir will star in a sports drama, or is he producing a sports drama? Well, as per the reports of Etimes, Aamir has signed a sports drama with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna. The report further states that the shooting of the film will begin in the third quarter of this year, and Aamir has started the preparation for the role. We can get the clarity on the same on April 28, and if Aamir will announce his next film as the much-speculated sports drama then this will be his second outing playing cricket after the 2001 blockbuster Lagaan.

Last month, Aamir revealed that he had quit films and decided to step back from the glamour world. In a special program of Abp News, Ideas of India, Aamir confessed that he has been selfish, and ignored his family. When Aamir realised his mistake, he decided to quit films, as he thought that cinema has created a difference between him and his family. However, his kids and ex-wife Kiran Rao convinced him to continue his career in films, and thus he changed his mind after considering his family.