Aamir Khan to shoot final schedule of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Kargil

Apart from playing the lead character in this Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning film, 'Forrest Gump', Aamir is also the producer of the movie.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2021, 05:18 PM IST

Superstar Aamir Khan is geared up to shoot the final schedule of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' between May-June in Kargil.

According to a source close to the project, the wait is on for the conditions in Kargil to become better for a smooth-sailing shoot.

The source shared, "The team is waiting for the snow to melt so that the team can go ahead and shoot the Kargil war sequence in the month of May-June. This sequence is of great importance to the film's plot." 

 Apart from playing the lead character in this Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning film, 'Forrest Gump', Aamir is also the producer of this magnum opus project. 

The source further adds, "Aamir, who is known to be a perfectionist has made Laal Singh Chaddha his passion. What's more, he's even looking into the edit and backend work of the film himself. He's completely focused on the film and has decided to switch off his mobile phone until the film hits the theatres, enabling him to concentrate on the film a hundred per cent."

Laal Singh Chaddha is touted to be one of the most anticipated films this year. Interestingly, it brings the much-loved pairing of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan back to the big screen post their blockbuster titled, '3 Idiots'. 

Apart from the fact that 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official adaptation of one of the most popular and award-winning Hollywood film, Forrest Gump,  it's this pairing that has raised excitement and curiosity amongst the movie-goers. 

So be ready to experience magic unfold on the big screen this Christmas as Aamir Khan takes us on a cinematic journey with 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

