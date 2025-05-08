Aamir Khan opened up about his dream project, Mahabharat. Calling it a deeply personal ambition, he admitted that it's a challenging undertaking.

Aamir Khan has often talked about his long-time dream of making Mahabharat. Though he’s been passionate about the project for years, he kept postponing it due to the immense responsibility it carries.

He admitted being cautious, as he doesn't want to let anyone down. However, in a recent interview, Aamir shared that he’s finally hoping to begin work on the project this year. At the recent India@2047 Summit hosted by ABP Network, Aamir Khan opened up about his dream project, Mahabharat. Calling it a deeply personal ambition, he admitted that it's a challenging undertaking.

He said, "It is my dream that I make Mahabharat. It is a difficult dream. Mahabharat will never let you down, but you might let Mahabharat down. Once Sitaare Zameen Par releases on June 20, then I will start work on Mahabharat. Yes, I am trying. It is a big project, so I don’t want to say things."

When asked which role he would like to play in Mahabharat, Aamir Khan revealed, “I really like the character of Lord Krishna. I am very inspired by him, so that is the role I love.”

Aamir Khan had earlier revealed that Mahabharat will be made in multiple parts, with all parts being filmed at the same time. He also mentioned that several directors would oversee different sections of the project. Initially, Aamir expressed that his main role would be as a producer, and he would consider acting in the film later on.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is all set for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The trailer for the movie is set to release on May 8, 2025. The first look poster, which was unveiled recently, received a positive response, and now everyone is eagerly awaiting the trailer.