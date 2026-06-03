Aamir Khan to marry for third time, will tie the knot with Gauri Spratt on this date in a private ceremony? Here's what we know

As per the news report, Aamir Khan is all set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, in a private wedding ceremony.

The biggest news of the year is here. Aamir Khan is all set to marry for the third time. Yes, Aamir is ready to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, and the wedding ceremony is happening sooner than you expected. For the unversed, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media as his girlfriend on his 60th birthday in Mumbai. Ever since, they've been making joint public appearances. Gauri joined him on movie premieres and parties, and now they'll be taking the wedding vows.

When are Aamir and Gauri getting married?

As Hautterfly reported, Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot with Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony on July 5, 2026. Reportedly, they will get married in a "very private and intimate" manner, in the presence of both their families and extremely close friends on July 5. Aamir and Gauri won't be hosting a grand wedding, but opting for a 'simple signing' at home. This news comes a few months after Aamir confessed that he is already married to Gauri in his heart.

The portal quoted a source that informed, "Aamir and Gauri have been living together as a family for a little over a year now. They have built a happy, stable life together and decided to mark it formally with their families present." The source further added that the adorable couple has picked July 5 as their special day.

About Aamir Khan's previous marriages

For the unversed, Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta on April 18, 1986. They welcomed son Junaid Khan (June 2, 1993) and daughter Ira Khan (May 8, 1997). In 2002, they mutually divorced, ending their 16 years of marriage. After parting ways with Reena, Aamir found love in Kiran Rao. They dated for some time and got married on December 28, 2005. Aamir and Gauri welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, on December 5, 2011. In 2021, Aamir shocked his fans when he, along with Kiran, announced that they're parting ways. On July 3, 2021, they mutually got divorced. Aamir continued to remain in touch with both wives, and they've supported him throughout the different stages of his life.