Aamir Khan to end Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 feud? Superstar becomes peace maker, conducts meeting at...

As per the media report, Aamir Khan held a meeting at his residence with several top producers. The main objective of this gathering was to put aside the differences between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's production house, Excel Entertainment.

Aamir Khan, who's also known as Mr Perfectionist, is now acting as a peace maker between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar. A few days back, several top producers and studio heads were seen leaving Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai on Thursday evening, sparking widespread speculation about the reason behind the gathering. The unexpected meeting of industry personalities has fueled rumours of a large-scale collaboration or something bigger.

As Hindustan Times reported, several producers, including Karan Johar (Dharma Productions), Sajid Nadiadwala (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), Ektaa Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms Joint Managing Director), Excel Entertainment co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar (Tiger Baby Films co-founder), and Punit Goenka (Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO) were spotted leaving Aamir's residence.

Why was the meeting held at Aamir Khan's house?

The portal quoted an insider close to the parties, revealing that one of the meetings was indeed to resolve an ongoing issue between a big star and Excel Entertainment. Which is certainly hints at issues between actor Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. It seems that the meeting at Aamir's house was a means to resolve the ongoing issues. The insider told the portal, "Aamir is trying to resolve the issues between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment. The two have had some unresolved issues, which have caught the eye. The meetings at his place are for the same."

About Ranveer Singh vs Excel Entertainment

The dispute emerged between actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's production house, Excel Entertainment, after the actor quit Don 3. The core issue is about Excel Entertainment demanding Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer for pre-production expenses, scheduling delays, and related losses. Even the Producers Guild of India intervened in mediation.

Reportedly, the production house claimed that extensive groundwork was done with Ranveer's approval. The actor reportedly left due to dissatisfaction with the script, no "bound script", and perceived unprofessionalism in the project's management. Reportedly, Ranveer has countered the directive by arguing that he did not take any advance payment and also argued that he didn't compensate for his own time when other projects, such as Baiju Bawra, were shelved.